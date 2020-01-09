Pedal Power

Photo By Ryan White | SSgt. Daniel Walters, chief dispatcher of ground transportation with the 124th...... read more read more Photo By Ryan White | SSgt. Daniel Walters, chief dispatcher of ground transportation with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, drives an Elf Solo electric bicycle, Aug. 13, 2020, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The solar-powered bike was purchased to assist in making small deliveries to other organizations at Gowen Field. see less | View Image Page

The 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron purchased an Elf Solo solar bicycle with innovation funds, which arrived Aug. 13, 2020, to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The bike was purchased to assist in making small deliveries to other organizations at Gowen Field.



The new bike provides savings in fuel and wear-and-tear on the squadron’s delivery van, while providing a unique opportunity for Airmen who operate the bike to exercise while they work. In addition, the bike can be used as an alternative form of transportation for 124th LRS Airmen who need to travel to appointments around base.



“It's actually really easy to drive; it's really fun,” says SSgt. Daniel Walters, chief dispatcher of ground transportation with the 124th LRS. “It’s very basic to operate. If you've ever pedaled a bike in your life, you can operate this. You pedal at first and then you have the electric assist available to get up to 20 miles an hour, if you want.”



The three-wheeled, electric bike is equipped with brake lights, blinkers, headlights and a horn, enabling it meet road safety standards, and it can carry up to 500 pounds total weight, including the driver. Walters says they are also looking into purchasing a trailer to help with transporting larger items.



Part of why this bike was chosen over others was its charging flexibility. The bike has a covered canopy equipped with a solar panel which charges while in the sun and has a plug-in charger which can be used when sunlight isn’t available for charging. Walters expects more electric vehicles to begin appearing on Gowen Field in the future.



“Everything's going green,” says Walters. “All electric is the way of the future. I think that's the way the military is going and the way we should go.”