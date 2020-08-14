The 311th ESC conducts Drivers Training

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) participated in a...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) participated in a Driver’s Training class at the West Los Angeles U.S. Army Reserve Center, during their two-week annual training event, August 1-14, 2020. Spc. Tori Guthridge, human resource specialist, uses the Virtual Battle Simulation Software (VBS3) to simulate driving a tactical vehicle, using the attached steering wheel and dashboard to manipulate the virtual training. see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES – Sgt. Jonathon Franco, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) wheeled vehicle mechanic, conducted a Driver’s Training class at the West Los Angeles U.S. Army Reserve Center, during their two-week annual training event, August 1-14, 2020.



All training for vehicles and equipment, to both military and civilian operators of tactical and non-tactical vehicles, require licensing under U.S. Army regulations. The proper forms and documentation will be maintained on every person who operates a vehicle or equipment owned or leased by the U.S. Army.



Franco began the class with school room instruction, focusing on driver’s safety and maintenance. For a full day, a Defensive Driving Course and Army Accident Avoidance Course was the emphasis, training motor vehicle drivers the rules of the road and the basic mechanics of driving. Its aim is to reduce the risk of collision by anticipating dangerous situations, despite adverse conditions or the mistakes of others.



“I learned to drive while on Active duty and I’m glad to pass along the skills I learned to the young Soldiers we have welcomed to the unit,” said Franco. “The most important part of the class is the Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services, following the operator’s manual. PMCS is done before, during and afterwards, weekly, monthly, annually and biannually on most vehicles.”



The vehicles that were used to train the Soldiers were the LMTV, Light Utility Truck, which is a vehicle that is able to deliver a large payload for hauling personnel and toeing large M-149 water trailers that are commonly referred to as “Water Buffalos,” and the HUMVEE. The reason these vehicles were used is because they are the most commonly used in vehicles on missions.



Another tool that was used during this training is the Virtual Battle Simulation Software (VBS3). This is a multiplayer, virtual training environment. This development platform for modeling and simulation is based on commercial game technologies. For the 311th ESC’s purposes, Soldiers were able to go to their computer lab, log on and start training in a virtual status, using an attached vehicle steering wheel and dashboard to manipulate the virtual training.



The VBS3 has evolved over more than 15 years into a comprehensive desktop trainer and mission rehearsal platform, adapted for hundreds of discrete training uses by militaries in over 50 countries.



“During our annual training exercise, I think that this was the most productive training we conducted because we have many new recruits that have probably hadn’t had controlled training,” said First Sgt. Daniel Chavez, 311th ESC first sergeant. “During this annual training, we were able to qualify 61 Soldiers on the range, instructed 21 Soldiers on the details of the new Army Combat Fitness Test, and were successful in training 19 Soldiers on our tactical vehicles.”



This drivers training is important because it familiarizes Soldiers with the dimensions and the different functions of the tactical vehicles, and it also teaches them how to operate and maintain the vehicles. This training was a success. All Soldiers were trained and tested on PMCS through the operator’s manual, which is the same concept for all military equipment. Most Soldiers drove and were permitted to drive the vehicles which they trained on.