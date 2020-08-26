Post Sergeant Major Highlights Women’s Equality

Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield garrison’s...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield garrison’s senior enlisted advisor, speaks at a women’s equality observance on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2020. Myers is the first female to serve as the garrison command sergeant major for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. She spoke about her 30 years of service and how times have changed for women. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino) see less | View Image Page

In 1920, Congress passed the 19th amendment to prohibit the U.S. government and states from denying the right to vote based on gender. Since then, women have continued to gain opportunities to serve in military roles that had not been open to them in the past. Some feel an equality gap remains, while others believe many recent history-making achievements by female Service members demonstrate that gap is narrowing. Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield’s current senior enlisted advisor is the first woman to serve the role.



Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers, garrison’s top noncommissioned officer, spoke about her 30 years of service at a Women’s Equality Day Observance at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 26.



“What women's equality means to me is not necessarily about opening up opportunities for women, but it is about the day we [women] can no longer say ‘she is the first woman to…',” said Myers.



Myers said she joined the Army on a two-year contract as a military police Soldier so she could attend college afterward. She said she really enjoyed her time and continued re-enlisting for two-year contracts. One day, she had to choose to sign an indefinite contract to continue service.



“I serve to make others better,” said Myers. “Whether that's through developing people or understanding what others are going through, I think it’s really helped me to be successful and garner the trust of those I lead.”



Col. Bryan Logan, the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, has worked alongside Myers for the past year. He said Myers is a leader and a mentor that others try to emulate on a daily basis.



“She’s a mentor for all Soldiers,” said Logan. “She has enforced the standard and been helping the backbone of the Army for several years. She’s trained and molded Soldiers joining the Army when she was a drill sergeant. She got to where she is today because of her hard work, not because of her gender.”



Logan added that because Myers is a military police sergeant major, she has the formal education and experience to deal with any mishaps that may come up. She’s a tremendous asset to have when leading Soldiers.



After 30 years of hard work, Myers plans to retire by the end of 2020.



“If I had to give women advice when coming into the Army, it's be yourself,” said Myers. “When you are in an environment where you might be the minority, it can be very easy to blend into the group and change your personality to something that might not be comfortable for you. Be consistent, be you, and you will shine,” said Myers.