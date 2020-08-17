The 326th FMSC conducts Exercise Diamond Strike

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Led by Lt. Col. Meago Yuo-Tang, 326th Financial Management Support Center director, 38 Soldiers from the 326th FMSC conducted an Exercise Diamond Strike at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif., August 17–27, 2020.



Diamond Strike is a Finance and Comptroller training exercise that facilitates the proficiency of individual and collective technical tasks. This was the first remote exercise that enabled units to conduct operations from their home station in response to COVID-19 travel restrictions. This exercise involved all components and all echelons of finance commands.



“This exercise is intended to prepare FC units designated for a future deployment and it will afford commanders an opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and adjust their training plans in the year leading up to mobilization,” said Lt. Col. David Park, FMSC deputy commander. “All FC units must be validated to OBJ-T standards prior to deploying, and Diamond Strike helps to increase technical readiness leading up to their final MRE.”



Diamond Strike provides a platform for Finance and Comptroller units to train individuals and collective tasks, and receive feedback on mission-essential task proficiency. Finance commanders can use this exercise to gage the feedback from their subordinates and analyze unit proficiency through a multi-echelon, multi-component, scenario-driven approach.



During this exercise, officers concentrated on strategic tasks in order to provide their support to the warfighter in their designated area of operations. Enlisted Soldiers and officers learn similar tasks because their jobs are inter-related, but an officer will most likely carry the pecuniary liability for the transactions that their subordinates perform.



“The hardest part of this exercise was to measure the level of engagement during the individual training phase, since Soldiers were training remotely,” said Master Sgt. Karen Rivera, 326th FMSC senior enlisted advisor. “Not being able to read Soldiers body language to assess their level of understanding with the material was something difficult to overcome, but the level of engagement was then assessed by the products they delivered on the collective portion of the exercise.”



When deployed, Finance and Comptroller commands are task organized with different compos at each echelon. Diamond Strike provides these units an opportunity to work with all compos, including USAR, ARNG and AC at three levels of command, as well as partners they will use for reach back support, in a collective environment. This exercise also builds partnerships that will help when units deploy downrange.



Many do not know what a Finance and Comptroller unit does, but this important unit performs one of the most important functions in the Army, providing Soldiers with timely and accurate pay, which is a major factor to morale. The 326th FMSC is focused on generating training value for financial managers that perform these tasks so that they can perform optimally, and in return, provide the best customer service.



The mission of the 326th Financial Management Support Center provides technical oversight for all finance operations, including negotiations with banking facilities, advising unit commanders on the use of local currency, coordination with national providers, and providing timely contractual and procurement payments and theater disbursing capability.

