NAVSUP WSS Awards H-53 PBL Contract to Parker Hannifin Corp.

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support awarded a Performance Based Logistics contract for the CH-53 Sea Stallion and MH-53E Sea Dragon aircraft to Parker-Hannifin Corporation located in Irvine, California, Sept. 1.



The five-year, firm-fixed-price contract is estimated at $25 million and is the first PBL awarded to Parker-Hannifin. Negotiated under Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15, the contract covers 13 components including three of the platform’s top degraders.



“The NAVSUP WSS PBL Center of Excellence looks forward to adding the new PBL contract with Parker-Hannifin to our existing portfolio,” said Michael Forgione, director, NAVSUP WSS PBL Center of Excellence. “This contract will provide major benefits to the H-53 customer by improving the overall supply support of several top degraders.”



Some of the most notable components on the PBL are the two configurations of radial piston pumps and the hydraulic servo valve, recognized as the platform’s top degraders. A top degrader is a part that has the most supply challenges. By having these parts on a PBL contract, it provides value to the fleet by improving material availability for fleet readiness. This demonstrates the benefits of long-term contractual agreements.



“This contract will improve material availability for the covered components, which will no longer be a detriment to the larger platform metrics of mission-capable and fully mission-capable rates,” said Stephen Van Note, NAVSUP WSS contracting officer. “Further, the contract maintains the public-private partnership supporting this platform as it requires a full partnership between the Navy Organic Depot, Fleet Readiness Center East, and Parker-Hannifin.”



PBL contracts play a pivotal role in accomplishing NAVSUP WSS’s mission, according to Lt. Cmdr. Hisham Semaan, deputy director, NAVSUP WSS PBL Center of Excellence.



“PBL contracts greatly improve supply support for platforms that have an established demand history along with a historical cost of the items, which enables the formation of a secure and strategic relationship between government and industry,” said Semaan. “PBL contracts help to ensure there is enough material in stock and delivered in a timely manner to keep the fleet fully mission capable.”



The fleet will be impacted directly by the steady deliveries required in the contract. This initial PBL contract with Parker-Hannifin brings increased supply availability to the entire CH-53 and MH-53 platform.



“The contract’s time-definite delivery requirement ascends during the five-year period to a fill rate of 85% of requisitions received within specific timeframes established for high and low priority requisitions directly from the fleet,” said Van Note. “In addition, the contract requires expeditious filling of the remaining 15% of requisitions received to mitigate, or even eliminate, requisition backorders for these critical parts.” The terms and conditions of the contract ensure access to a stable inventory of the most critical items.



Maj. Shaun Thomas, the H-53 Integrated Weapons Support Team Director, explains that the IWST is excited to see this contract awarded and looks forward to seeing these degraders get delivered to the fleet to help flightline readiness.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 09.01.2020 12:37 Story ID: 377218 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP WSS Awards H-53 PBL Contract to Parker Hannifin Corp., by Tristan Pavlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.