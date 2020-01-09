Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Hosts Jordanian Armed Forces for Desert Yankee

    Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roth, deputy officer in charge of Task Force Spartan...... read more read more

    JORDAN

    09.01.2020

    Story by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers recently showed their partners from the Jordan Armed Forces that command and control of thousands of Soldiers on the move is not only a possibility but a reality.

    During recent command post operations, Col. Andrew Caliendo, officer in charge of Task Force Spartan’s forces in Jordan, showcased Task Force Spartan’s Mobile Command Post to their partners with the Jordan Armed Forces.

    “We were able to give our JAF counterparts an overview of our MCP,” said Caliendo. “We showed a presentation of what equipment and personnel we had.”

    “It’s proof of concept,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roth, deputy officer in charge of Task Force Spartan’s forces in Jordan, who spoke about the MCP. “It proves to our leadership that we can move our mission command systems in a contingency operation.”

    Roth and Maj. Gary Barney, Task Force Spartan training and exercise team chief, expressed the team's appreciation for the opportunity to make the operation possible while showing their guests how we can operate on the move.

    “Thank you so much for allowing us into your country for this operation,” said Barney, through a secure video conference system located inside the MCP. “We brought various staff sections like admin and personnel with us, and over three days, we set up equipment and mission command systems.”

    “They [Jordan] are our host nation partner, and they have been a good host,” added Roth. “They supported us and built interoperability. Working with our partners, we can integrate with their systems and processes.”

    Roth said the presence of the JAF allows for a sharing of understanding and encourages future partner nation participation.

    “This showcases our abilities and demonstrates to our partners, not just in Jordan, our capabilities,” said Roth.

    “We look forward to doing operations like this in the future,” added Barney. “We will work with our counterparts to do this again.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 10:24
    Story ID: 377209
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Hosts Jordanian Armed Forces for Desert Yankee, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Jordan
    Infantry Division
    42nd Infantry Division
    New York Army National Guard
    Mobile Command Post
    ARCENT
    Desert Yankee

