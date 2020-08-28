Naval Medical Forces Atlantic leadership met to discuss strategic priorities

By Tia Nichole McMillen, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Public Affairs



PORTSMOUTH, Va.— Military and civilian leaders of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT) gathered, in accordance with social distancing guidance, for the command’s annual leadership conference Aug. 28 to develop solutions aimed at achieving the command’s strategic goals.



During the symposium, Rear Adm. Darin Via, commander, MEDLANT discussed the importance of the commander’s decision cycle, the operational end state, and Navy Medicine’s lines of effort needed to ensure the command is manning, training, and equipping medically ready forces and ready medical forces in support of naval superiority.



“Medical capabilities enable operations and ensure the warfighter gets to the fight and gets home safely,” said Via. “Our mission is integrated readiness through force generation and healthcare delivery. As we focus on readiness and reshape operational requirements to distributed maritime operations, littoral operations in contested environments, and expeditionary advance base operations, we project medical power. Through ready medical and medically ready forces that are manned, trained, and equipped to perform in near peer competition and kinetic operations, we support naval superiority.”



Capt. Kevin J. Brown, U.S. Fleet Forces Command fleet surgeon, thanked the MEDLANT team for its consistent support to the fleet, and discussed medical type command responsibilities for fiscal year 2020 through 2025.



“Our relevance and our value now, and in the future, rests in the generation of a both a medically ready force and a ready medical force,” Brown told attendees. “We man, train, and equip, and I’d argue in the medical realm, we provide certification training that validates the accepted standard to certify units are ready to go.”



Two of the three central themes for the symposium were optimizing future plans and operations and determining MEDLANT’s overall future state.



“The appropriate combination of manning, funding, and targeting capabilities equals decision making options and flexibility, said Mr. Gordon Smith, MEDLANT chief of staff. “Planning proactive medical support to the warfighter allows leaders to explore the art of the possible and to develop innovative ways to support the strategic end states through operations and tactical action.”



For MEDLANT’s leaders, developing a strategic way forward to proactively address operational challenges were key to making the symposium a success. Via was pleased with the command’s progress.



“As the medical type command for expeditionary medical capabilities, we will excel at deploying agile, scalable, trained teams identified and assigned through unit type codes,” said Via. “People are our most important resource, and we will deploy every individual on our team with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform their essential medical capabilities on any joint platform. Through platform specific training, we will deploy certified, proficient, high performing units. Highly trained people, deploying on modernized platforms, operating at peak performance culminated in the projection of medical power.”



Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. Led by Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, the command ensures the warfighter is medically ready; makes certain medical forces are manned, trained, and equipped to meet the operational mission; and increases the survivability of those who go in harm’s way.

