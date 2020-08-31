NAVFAC Pacific Awards $50 Million Guam Base Operating Support Contract to DZSP 21, LLC

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $50 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with one 3-month base period and a one 3-month option period to DZSP 21, LLC of Marlton, New Jersey, Aug. 27 for base operating support (BOS) services at Joint Region Marianas.



"This award illustrates our continued partnership with DZSP 21 as a vital part of base operations for Joint Region Marianas installations," said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Liberatore. "I would like to thank the dedicated men and women from NAVFAC Pacific and NAVFAC Marianas who worked hard to secure this contract and ensure continuity of operations as we transition to our next BOS contract."



The work to be performed will provide facility and BOS for the following services: management and administration, port operations, material management, facility management, sustainment, restoration and modernization, electrical, wastewater, steam, hot water and demineralized water, potable water, transportation, and environmental.



Work will be performed at various locations on the island of Guam, with an expected completion date of February 2021.

