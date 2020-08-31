211th Rescue Squadron captures top individual awards for 2019

Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Christopher Luther, assigned to the 211th Rescue...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Christopher Luther, assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron is given the Noncommissioned Officer of The Year award from Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Wilson, the State Command Chief for AKANG at Hangar 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Aug. 26, 2020. Luther was recognized for his accomplishments in 2019 that included graduating first out of 79 students in his Noncommissioned Officer's Academy class and taking home the coveted Levitow Award. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen Capt. Natasha Sanders and Tech Sgt. Christopher Luther, both assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, achieved top hon-ors for 2019 and were awarded with a plaque and coin Aug. 28, 2020, for their accomplishments.



Both Airmen were evaluated based on leadership and job performance in their primary duty and whole Airman concepts.



The awards were presented on behalf of Brig. Gen. Scott Howard, the commander of the Alaska Air National Guard.



"Supervisors who take time to recognize their Airmen, codify the excellence of everyday Airmen for the rest of their career,” said Col. John Oberst, the Alaska Air National Guard director of Staff. “It mat-ters."



Sanders was nominated for company-grade officer of the year and Luther was nominated for non-commissioned officer of the year, competing against approximately 500 members from their respective rank peer groups and about a thousand members at the wing level before they were judged at the state level for the air component.



A few of Sanders’ individual accomplishments for 2019 included participating in a rescue effort where three Alaska citizens were successfully located and saved. She flew 43 combat sorties that airdropped 21 personnel and planned 82 combat sorties with no air traffic control delays. She maximized wing training opportunities for her Airmen, and enabled swift Combat Search and Rescue Task Force response.



Luther braved five search and rescue missions, flying more than 10 hours in adverse weather and sav-ing three lives. He was a key volunteer for squadron programs and stepped forward to become the unit fitness program manager, responsible for squadron readiness. He graduated No. 1 out of 79 of his peers at the Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy and garnered the highly coveted Levitow award.



More than 20 Airmen from the 211th RQS attended the award ceremony to celebrate their fellow Air-men. The award presentation was followed by Squadron Roll Call, a tradition that dates back to World War I. The Airmen told personal stories, toasted the fallen, and talked about the 211th RQS’ proud heritage. It’s a heritage that’s demonstrated today, by the hard work of men and women like Sanders and Luther.