NAVSUP Commander Visits NAVSUP WSS

Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), visited NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s Philadelphia site for an Aviation Logistics Cell (LOGCELL) demonstration and an F/A-18 mission partner overview, Aug. 27.



This was Stamatopoulos’ first visit to NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia, since taking post as NAVSUP Commander. The purpose of the visit was to give the Commander an overview of NAVSUP WSS’s interactive dashboard and demonstrate the impacts the LOGCELL tool has had to readiness for major aircraft platforms, such as P-8 and F/A-18.



“LOGCELL allows us to bring all the pertinent stakeholders together and get a common site picture to really work through our issues,” said, Rear Adm. Doug Noble, commander, NAVSUP WSS. “Having real-time, actionable data has been a tremendous help in our business making decisions.”



NAVSUP WSS’s LOGCELL is an interactive web-based tool that facilitates collaborative thinking with key stakeholders that expands transparency and creates accurate, data-driven decision-making for process improvement and increased mission readiness.



Both the P-8 and F/A-18 Integrated Weapon Systems Teams (IWSTs) provided a live demo of how they utilize the tool. They displayed how inventory managers use the LOGCELL dashboard daily to maintain aircraft parts, monitor demand and identify any opportunities for future planning. There are over 45 total metrics ranging from forecast accuracy and retail allowancing to order fulfillment that are directly aligned to the fleet’s readiness requirements.



“This is an incredible tool,” said Stamatopoulos. “Every day our commitment is toward results and outcomes. To see how the LOGCELL has evolved through the years is just amazing.”



Following the LOGCELL demonstration, the F/A-18 team briefed their refined mission partner engagement strategy.



As NAVSUP WSS’s supply chain integrator, the F/A-18 IWST has multiple lines of effort as a part of their support strategy. This strategy includes a Readiness Cell to respond to fleet requirements in real time; a refined operating model that includes production stand-up meetings and Readiness Acceleration Boards to fast-track readiness actions; Reliability Control Boards to identify root causes on top degraders and determine corrective actions; and an Integrated Supply Chain Management concept to monitor the overall health of the supply chain.



To date, with the use of LOGCELL and implementation of their lines of effort, the F/A-18 IWST has realized a 30% reduction in overall backorders, a 7% improvement in supply material availability, and has routinely sustained 341 mission capable Super Hornets.



“It’s important to understand our operating environment. Cutting edge platforms will stress traditional life-cycle support models. They will demand optimally positioned logistics for sustainment and operations,” said Stamatopoulos. “And that is exactly what NAVSUP WSS is doing with these innovative initiatives.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

