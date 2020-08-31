Military tradition lives on during the Indianapolis 500

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | On August 4, 2020, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that the Indianapolis...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | On August 4, 2020, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that the Indianapolis 500, the annual 500-mile, open-wheel race held in May in Speedway, Indiana, despite being delayed to late August, would proceed without fans in attendance for the first time in the races one hundred and four runnings. However, as part of traditional prerace ceremonies the Indiana National Guard's ceremonial members were invited to represent the armed forces. (Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg) see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS– The walk to the stage is short but feels like miles in the moment. Kelsea’s white knuckle grip on the wood flagstaff makes her hands burn under the gloves. Her pristine uniform feels fitted and smooth. With other service members to her front and rear she navigates the steps to the stage blindly, her head not shifting to look down. A command of “right face” is heard muffled by a protective mask from one of her peers.

Only then does she have a moment to feel it— the sweltering heat and the eyes of millions. But unlike previous years standing in front of more than 300,000 screaming race fans, she now stands in front of sea of empty seats.

She fights off the dark tunnel vision that fills her eyes. A mixture of heat, nerves and lack of circulation in her legs forces her mind inward to keep her vision from going completely dark.

Regardless, in Kelsea’s mind all these obstacles make no difference. It’s still showtime at the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” to help present the colors of the nation, state and armed forces.

“Last year was one of the first color guards I had ever done and we were on the biggest stage, the Indianapolis 500,” Spc. Kelsea Cook, a multiservice color guard member who presented the Army flag. “What we do is so big. Because I know what we are doing is going to be televised live across the nation, I still have that mindset that millions of people are going to watch. I remember being a kid, seeing the color guard and always wanting to do it. So I’m very thankful to be a part of this team.”

On August 4, 2020, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that the Indianapolis 500, the annual 500-mile, open-wheel race held in May in Speedway, Indiana, despite being delayed to late August, would proceed without fans in attendance for the first time in the race’s one hundred and four runnings.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles’ dream of having his track full of fans was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, his support and gratitude towards the Indiana National Guard was unwavering leading up to Sunday’s race.

"The Indiana National Guard has always worked tirelessly to serve Hoosiers and America,” Boles said. "That dedication and loyalty to their neighbors and nation once again will be on display this weekend when the Indiana National Guard presents the colors during prerace ceremonies. We're always grateful for the Guard's service and sense of duty and honor, whether our stands are full or, like this weekend, unfortunately empty due to the unusual circumstances we're all navigating with the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to when our fans can once again show their appreciation for the Guard at the track.”

For service members who were also involved in prior years races, the lack of fans did not change their mission.

“Doing these in May around Memorial Day, it’s all about the military,” Staff Sgt. Zachary Hicks, Indianapolis team coordinator for Military Funeral Honors and member of the firing party at the race. “To come out here in August, we want people to know that there will always be light at the end of the tunnel. Wherever they need us— we’ll be here.”