    Photo Essay: Training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers operate military vehicles during a morning rain as part of a convoy Aug. 28,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers were busy completing training operations Aug. 28, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During August 2020, thousands of service members have trained at the installation for operations such as Operation Ready Warrior as well as for annual Army Reserve and Guard training.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 12:06
    Story ID: 377140
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
