Georgia National Guard to Participate in Noble Partner 20

More than 250 Georgia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will participate in training exercise Noble Partner 20 from September 7-18 in the country of Georgia.



Noble Partner 20 is a Georgian Defense Force and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led exercise hosted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia. The exercise is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. Noble Partner allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers.



Georgia Army National Guard units participating in Noble Partner include the Savannah-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment; the Glennville-based Alpha Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion; and the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion. The Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command will also deploy Soldiers to support the exercise. The Georgia Air National Guard’s Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing will send joint terminal attack controllers to the exercise.



The Georgia National Guard and country of Georgia routinely train together as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. The Georgia National Guard and country of Georgia agreed to their partnership in October 1994, and recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their partnership in 2019.



Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers will train alongside active duty U.S. Army units such as the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 12th and 101st Combat Aviation Brigades, and 18th Military Police Brigade during Noble Partner. Service members from the countries of France, Georgia, Poland, and the United Kingdom will also participate in the training exercise.



After careful consideration and coordination with the Georgian Ministry of Defense, Noble Partner 20 was modified from its original design and reduced to ensure the safety of all participants due to COVID-19. Participants will observe precautionary measures to ensure the health and protection of participating armed forces and the local population.



