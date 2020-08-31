Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Releases Annual Report, Details Support Provided to Nearly 100,000 Service Members in FY 2019

Courtesy Photo | The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), a program under the Department of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), a program under the Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), released their Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Yellow Ribbon Annual Report August 2020. YRRP is a joint-Service effort, led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, to promote the health and well-being of the Reserve Component community. To view the report, visit www.YellowRibbon.mil see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), a program under the Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), released their Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Yellow Ribbon Annual Report August 2020.



YRRP is a joint-Service effort, led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, to promote the health and well-being of the Reserve Component community.



The program crossed over into its second decade of supporting the Reserve Component, service members, and their families this past year. The report details a number of Yellow Ribbon initiatives completed in FY 2019 and how the program continues to grow and evolve to support the needs of service members and their families while continuing to provide resources throughout the entire mobilization cycle.



In FY 2019, the Reserve Components conducted over 900 Yellow Ribbon Reintegration events, directly affecting approximately 94,000 service members and their loved ones. YRRP has supported nearly two million service members and their families since the program’s inception in 2008.



YRRP strives to provide attendees with an informative experience that offers opportunities to not only engage with resource providers and facilitators, but also with each other. The program is continuing to find ways to incorporate the use of technology to improve the YRRP experience for attendees and staff.



EventPLUS, YRRP’s event management, tracking, reporting and automation system, is now being utilized by all seven Reserve Components to help plan, execute, and report on program events and activities across 54 states and territories and aboard.



Key FY 2019 updates to the EventPLUS system include the creation of a centralized repository for each Service to maintain and organize their standardized classes; the addition of a web-based pre-event survey and a web-based post-event evaluation, in addition to the creation of a number of business process automation tools.



Also of note in the report, the Center for Excellence (CfE) developed and launched a number of capabilities to the field last year. This includes the Topic of Interest survey, which launched late summer 2019, and enables the Services to determine the immediate needs of participants attending yellow ribbon events and to offer classes based on actual interests and to identify long-term needs.



In addition to the Topic of Interest survey, the CfE also launched a curriculum with a whole new look and feel, taking the in-person Yellow Ribbon experience and the virtual curriculum to a whole new level.

The report also details key activities and details on the presentation of the 2019 Reserve Family Readiness Award and activities conducted across 16 states by the Beyond Yellow Ribbon program representatives and details on the Project Youth Extension Service.



Looking ahead, YRRP plans to expand and conduct annual, systemic reviews of in-person standardized curriculum to ensure class content is based on current and best-available evidence building on the curriculum expansion work done in 2019. This effort furthers the goal of providing resources and information to support Reserve Component service members and their families by ensuring those who are unable to attending in-person events are offered a high-quality alternative.



“The way ahead for the program continues to look promising,” said Peter Toelle, Executive Director of YRRP. “We continue to develop tools to ensure our warfighters have what is needed prior to leaving, and upon return. The return is multi-faceted and includes efforts made in the community, family, employment, unit and most importantly, internal resiliency domains," said Toelle.



To view the report, visit: www.yellowribbon.mil



About the Military-Civilian Transition Office:



The DoD Military-Civilian Transition Office formed as a result of a merger between two DoD programs under the Defense Human Resource Activity’s Defense Personnel and Family Support Center in January 2020. The office provides policy and program oversight for the Transition Assistance Program and the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program.



MCTO’s mission is to continually improve the delivery of resources, information, and assistance provided through the programs, promoting their effective and efficient support of transitioning service members and members of the National Guard and Reserve, their families, and communities worldwide.