Even Away from Home Soldiers can Vote

Soldiers are deployed thousands of miles from their home but are still able to be actively involved in their community through voting.



“Soldiers can vote from anywhere in the world,” said 1st Lt. Joshua Hunt a voting assistance officer assigned in the Central Command area of responsibility.



Soldiers can vote using an absentee ballot which allows their voice to be heard.



“Voting in our nation's elections is our civic duty,” said Hunt. “It's a right that we fight for as service members.”



With the arrival of COVID-19 quarantine sites were established for Soldiers who are traveling between countries in the CENTCOM AOR.



“Regardless of where you're serving,” said Hunt “you have the ability and right to vote.”



Hunt recently visited Soldiers assigned quarantine to advise them of their rights and how to make their voice heard.



“Though the process can seem confusing, it's critical that we increase awareness and help guide Service Members and military family members through the process,” said Hunt.



With the right tools, education, and guidance, we can increase military engagement in the voting process each election season, helping one another to exercise our right and freedom to vote, helping to decide our nation's future, he added.



This process gives the Soldier the ability to send in their vote.



There are two options for Soldiers, said Hunt. Soldiers can send in The Federal Post Card Application or Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot through the mail.



With these options Soldiers are able to send in their vote for the election.



“Service Members in quarantine should and will be provided with the same voting assistance services as any other Service Member,” said Hunt.



This year has brought with it unique challenges. However, it is important that we adapt and find innovative ways to ensure that our democratic process is upheld.

