Missiles don’t fly without supply



Air Defense unit wins U.S. Army Europe’s Supply Excellence Award



Story by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett



BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Echo Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command was announced as the winner of the 2020 U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) Supply Excellence Award (SEA) for on Aug. 21, 2020. They won in the categories of Level IV Modified table of Organization and Equipment (MTOE) and Supply Support Activity (SSA).



The Army Supply Excellence Award program is designed to enhance army readiness and effectiveness. It provides a positive incentive for extraordinary supply and support operations, property accountability, and resource management, while enhancing awareness of the Army Command Supply Discipline Program.



“Winning the competition spotlights the unit's supply support activity as one of the best in U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR),” Chief Warrant Officer 2 Samuel Adeyemi, supply support activity accountability officer assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, said. “It is a testament to the Soldier's hard work and dedication. It will also give us the opportunity to showcase the unit at the Department of the Army level while representing USAREUR.”



Echo Company provides a multi-class direct support to ongoing operations in Germany, Poland, Israel and Turkey, Adeyemi said. Preparation for the competition started eighteen months in advance and took a lot of coordination. For example, ensuring the personnel at each position holds the required certifications. Also conducting multiple organizational and hazmat inspections in addition to the competition.



Before there was an onsite evaluation, the competing units had to submit a packet to an evaluation board at Fort Lee, Virginia. The packet consisted of command supply discipline program standards and had to meet the guidelines with 80% or higher adherence to even be considered to compete.



Once selected, a Supply Excellence Team conducted an on-site evaluation and were required to pass with 90% or higher. Only three units were selected for the on-site phase. Echo Company came out on top.



The competition was developed in 1986, and judges each unit on the compliance of standard Army supply policy and procedures, the command supply discipline program, and the Army management philosophy. The U.S. Army Quartermaster School (USAQMS) administered the guidelines for the competition.





“Echo Company winning the Supply Excellence Award means a great deal to not just myself but the unit as a whole,” Capt. Nathan J. Lehrke, commander of Echo Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. “All of this was the Soldier's hard work, and it brings to light all that they did to win the award as well as the excellent job they do on a daily basis. I can very confidently say, our SSA and its Soldiers are some of the best I have ever had the privilege to work with.”



