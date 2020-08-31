U.S. Soldiers arrive for live-fire exercise in Estonia

Photo By Maj. Joseph Bush | A C-130 Aircraft landed on Amari Air Field, Estonia, to drop off U.S. Soldiers,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Joseph Bush | A C-130 Aircraft landed on Amari Air Field, Estonia, to drop off U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, for Rail Gunner Rush on Aug. 28, 2020. Rail Gunner Rush is the first live-fire exercise for the 41st FAB outside of Grafenwoehr, Germany, since their reactivation in 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – U.S. Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, landed in Estonia on Aug. 28 for the Brigade’s first live-fire exercise outside of Grafenwoehr, Germany, since they reactivated in 2018.

The exercise, called Rail Gunner Rush, is designed to give U.S. Soldiers an opportunity to conduct live-fire exercises with their Multiple Rockets Launch Systems alongside soldiers with the Estonian Defense Force’s 1st Infantry Brigade in Tapa, Estonia.

Performing this exercise is not only an opportunity for 1-6 FAR to integrate their capabilities and with the EDF but also with NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence units.

"Rail Gunner Rush is an exercise where we are working with our Estonian partners and allies to demonstrate our interoperability and combined capabilities," said Capt. Andrew McLucas, 1-6 FAR Commander. "It's a great opportunity, and I am really excited to get to know the Estonians we are working with."

The EDF worked with U.S. Soldiers before as they sent troops in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rail Gunner Rush will demonstrate the U.S. Army's continued commitment to NATO and appreciation for the EDF, allowing them to deploy long-range precision fire assets to NATO's Eastern Flank.

"Training with the Estonians during Rail Gunner Rush will further enhance our forces and relationship by allowing us to exercise our systems and processes to move over by land, air or sea," said 2nd Lt. Devin Pratt, the ammunitions officer of the 1-6 FAR.

To perform this exercise, the 41st FAB transported their personnel, equipment and vehicles by multiple avenues such as road, rail and air travel.

"We made it happen within three weeks of preparation," said Sgt. Monica McCaskill, a radar operator for the 41st FAB, "I am excited to be in a different country, get more experience with my job, and work with everyone here."

Rail Gunner Rush is scheduled to begin Sept. 1 and conclude Sept. 8.