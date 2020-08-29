Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds 75th Anniversary Cake Cutting Celebration

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Sailors and families celebrated the installation’s 75th anniversary during a cake cutting ceremony August 29.

“Today we commemorate the establishment of Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the 75 years of peace and partnership we have shared with our host nation of Japan,” said Jarrett.

CFAY was established August 30, 1945 at the conclusion of World War II, and since then, has provided support to hundreds of U.S. Navy and allied nations’ ships, submarines and sailors.

“Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s role goes much farther beyond just U.S. and Allied naval operations,” said Jarrett. “The most critical role this installation fills is its partnership with our host nation of Japan and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF). This installation is unique in that it hosts the navies of two different nations that do not operate under a unified command.”

Additionally, CFAY is the largest U.S. Navy installation outside of the United States, and shares the same harbor as the largest JMSDF base in Japan.

“What truly makes this installation what it is are its people,” said Jarrett. “It is the Sailors, civilians, contractors and host nation employees that execute the mission, and family members that support them and remind them every day of the importance of what they do.

The cake cutting celebration was hosted in front of CFAY’s Navy Exchange and Commissary with social distancing guidelines in place, due to COVID-19. Representatives from the fleet, the command’s families, and civilian work force assisted Capt. Jarrett in cutting the command’s 75th anniversary cake.

“Today’s celebration is as much about the people who make up this installation as it is about the history of the installation itself,” said Jarrett during a speech. “As we cut this cake and celebrate this historic moment, I hope we’ll take the time to celebrate not just celebrate the birthday of CFAY, but also celebrate all the individual people that make this installation a valuable asset for U.S. national security.”

For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.28.2020 23:32 Story ID: 377071 Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holds 75th Anniversary Cake Cutting Celebration, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.