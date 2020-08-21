National Guard Soldiers Conduct Temperature Screening At Harbor

Photo By Sgt. Tinisha Mellein | Clear signs outlining new COVID procedures are posted for passengers arriving to take...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tinisha Mellein | Clear signs outlining new COVID procedures are posted for passengers arriving to take the ferry from Lahaina to Lanai. Expeditions to and from Lanai are normally seven days a week five round trips but because of the pandemic expeditions have been cut down to two round trips three days a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Hawaii Army National Guard, 230th Engineer Company, assigned to Task Force Maui assist community liaisons with temperature screening and crowd control at the harbor in Lahaina, HI, August 21, 2020.



Soldiers arrive at 0520 to prepare for passengers arriving to board the ferry traveling to Lanai at 0600. Before boarding is allowed, National Guard members will conduct temperature checks and ask passengers if they have had any flu like symptoms in the last few days to include shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, or any respiratory problems. They also ask if passengers have traveled outside of Maui in the past 14 days or have had prolonged contact with someone who has or might have COVID.



After this initial screening passengers are then required to fill out a mandatory travel form and present an exemption form. Exemption forms are required if you want to travel to and from Lanai. Without an exemption form passengers are required to quarantine for 14 days both sides as this would qualify as inter-island travel.



All paperwork is reviewed and turned in to Darlene Endrina, community liaison for Mayor Michael Victorina and liaison for the island of Lanai, who does as much helping for the community in whatever way she can.



“A lot of these people are nurses, doctors, construction workers, fire fighters, police, and emergency medical technicians traveling to Lanai for work,” said Endrina. “Their company sends an official letter to the mayor’s office requesting an exemption letter for their employees and it is reviewed by the mayor’s legal department. If approved they get an exemption letter back, which allows them to travel to and from Lanai without having to quarantine for 14 days.”



Soldiers also conduct temperature screening while passengers are disembarking the ferry arriving in Lahaina, while community liaisons collect the mandatory paperwork.



“I love the National Guard being here, I feel safer,” said Endrina. “They take care of the temperatures and if there’s any confusion or problems I Know they are here to support me.”