Sky Warriors preserve the future while protecting the past

Vintage aircraft traversed the Pacific ocean and arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.



Once the aircraft arrived at JBPHH the next step was getting them on the airfield. Military and civilian authorities on Oahu partnered to ensure the vintage aircraft arrived safely.



“Its been truly inspiring to watch this extraordinary team come together to make these events happen even amongst the challenging times we currently live in,” said Maj. Cari Piha, 15th Operations Support Squadron assistant operations officer.



As COVID-19 presented a slew of challenges to normal planning operations, the challenges ultimately allowed the team members to develop new ways to progress in executing the arrival and movement of 14 vintage aircraft onto Hickam’s flightline.



“Planning meetings were held with limited in-person attendance and methods such as Zoom, teleconference, and Microsoft Teams were used to facilitate communication amongst the many different entities,” said Piha.



Transporting vintage aircraft through waterways and onto dry land does not come without base defense and proper security from the 647th Security Forces Squadron that protects high-value assets for JBPHH. According to Master Sgt. Austin Schneider, 647th SFS plans and programs superintendent, there was an amazing show of support from volunteers across the 15th Wing and tenant units who were ready to support a potential ground movement.



“Our unique skill sets as masters at arms and security forces enable us to execute this unique mission,” said Schneider. “This movement was unique, as it required direct coordination between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and civilian partners to be successful. It's an awesome opportunity to be involved in a historic mission.



Once the security and base defense was in order, the movement of the aircraft onto Hickam’s flightline came next. The 15th and 154th Maintenance Groups collaborated to move the 14 vintage aircraft. This movement was the first-of-a-kind for one Airmen.



“This was the first time I have ever conducted an aircraft movement of this magnitude.” Master Sgt. Aaron Brewster, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft section chief. “If I had to compare it to something, I would compare it to being a new parent. No matter how much planning and preparation you put in, you never feel ready until it happens.”



Over a few days, men and women from across the 15th Wing and partners dedicated countless hours to ensuring the safety and security of the 14 vintage aircraft.



An email sent from U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rafael Suazon, JBPHH Public Works Department facilities and cranes team officer in charge, to local supporting military units emphasized the members involved in the 75th WWII commemoration were able to embark and offload 14 vintage aircraft onto Hickam Airfield with zero safety issues.



“These men and women worked extremely hard for several months,” said Piha. “I know every one of these individuals is so proud to be a part of this effort in honoring our WWII veterans.”



The majority of the events planned to commemorate the war’s end have changed due to the COVID-19, but the United States will continue to demonstrate its appreciation to the remaining members of America’s Greatest Generation while educating the future of their legacy.



For the most up to date information on the 75th WWII commemoration events happening Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 on Oahu, visit https://www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/.