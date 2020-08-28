With Air Force Basic Military Training coming to Keesler due to COVID-19, the mission of the base has become to not only train premier war-fighters, but to create.



A team of Airmen from different units around Air Education and Training Command worked together to help the 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron issue uniforms to trainees at Keesler.



“Our purpose of coming here as a team is to support the training mission of Keesler and BMT,” said Master Sgt. Melina Jimerson, 81st LRS BMT supply lead. “Continuing to train through obstacles such as COVID-19 keeps our Air Force moving forward, so my team must stay resilient to do our part.”



The team issues the uniforms to the trainees that were supplied from the 502nd LRS, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The group had approximately a week to prepare and organize the process.



“We came in with limited equipment and time, and had to develop a system that would work,” said Senior Airman Hope Curry, 81st LRS material management journeyman. “Through trials and tribulations, the process became more natural. We overcame and adapted quickly to equip the trainees with what they need.”



Training Airmen safely and efficiently through COVID-19 has become possible with the units of AETC coming together as a team.



“Within our own units, we all have our own unique missions,” said Jimerson. “However, we’ve been able to combine our skills to support the BMT mission, which is to motivate, train and inspire the next generation of Airmen with the foundation to deliver 21st Century airpower without interruption.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.28.2020 Story ID: 377059 Location: BILOXI, MS, US This work, Coming together to solve the clothing issue, by A1C Seth Haddix