Connecticut Guard assists storm response

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Airmen of the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron responded to North Haven to work side-by-side with North Haven Public Works and United Illuminating to clear roads and power lines, Aug. 28, 2020.



After severe thunderstorms and tornadoes swept through the state in the late afternoon and evening of Aug. 27, 2020, Governor Ned Lamont deployed members of the Connecticut National Guard to assist with storm damage cleanup.



"This is what we train for, at home and overseas, Connecticut's National Guard stands ready to answer the call,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard. “We haven't stopped since the early days of March with COVID-19 and are still on the heels of responding to Tropical Storm Isaias. Protecting our neighbors is our fundamental duty and one we are proud to carry out."



The 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron was most recently deployed by the Governor to respond to cleanup for Hurricane Isaias damage earlier this month.

