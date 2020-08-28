Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Command Sergeant Major of Army Reserve speaks with troops at Fort McCoy

    Command Sergeant Major of Army Reserve speaks with troops at Fort McCoy

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, who serves as the command sergeant major of the Army Reserve

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, who serves as the command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, talks with Soldiers on Aug. 28, 2020, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The enlisted call was a specially coordinated event with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

    The event provided a chance for Soldiers to hear the latest updates from the leadership level of the Army Reserve and a chance for those same Soldiers to ask the enlisted leader any questions they may have.

    The call was part of a five-day visit by Lombardo where he visited with Reserve Soldiers training in the 78th Training Division Operation Ready Warrior as well as with Reserve Soldiers attending institutional training at Fort McCoy.

    Lombardo visited Fort McCoy’s Regional Training Site-Maintenance as well as the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

    The senior enlisted leader also visited with members of senior leadership throughout Fort McCoy.

    The Army Reserve of today can trace its roots as a "national" or federal Citizen-Soldier force that goes back more than a century.

    Over the years, with the crisis of a major war, the federal government mobilized large Citizen-Soldier forces and trained them for combat operations.

    oday, the Army Reserve has more than 200,000 Soldiers and Civilian employees and 2,000 units spread across 20 time zones.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

