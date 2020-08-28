3 Ohio National Guard members among honorees during virtual 2020 NGAUS Conference

Courtesy Photo | The National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) has selected Ohio Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) has selected Ohio Air National Guard Capt. Walter Borowitz (left) and Ohio Army National Guard 1st Lt. Emily Ostroski (right) as two of this year’s recipients of its Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for junior officers. OHARNG Chief Warrant Office 3 James “J.B.” Camechis (center) is one of the winners of the Eagle Rising Award, presented annually by NGAUS to recognize the achievements and dedicated service of Army National Guard warrant officers. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented Aug. 28-29 at the 142nd annual NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition during a first-of-its-kind, virtual ceremony. (Ohio National Guard photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

They volunteer in the local community, provide critical advocacy for victims of sexual harassment and assault, consistently apply leadership qualities throughout their formations, and successfully train, mentor and coach warrant officer candidates, all while simultaneously representing the positive values of the Ohio National Guard.



The Ohio National Guard is proud to showcase the members among its ranks who have earned national recognition for their achievements and dedicated service to their communities, state and nation.



The National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) has selected Ohio Air National Guard Capt. Walter Borowitz, of Mansfield, Ohio, and Ohio Army National Guard 1st Lt. Emily Ostroski, of Raeford, North Carolina, to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award for Company Grade Officers. Chief Warrant Officer 3 James “J.B.” Camechis, of Columbus, is receiving the Eagle Rising Award.



Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the awards will be presented Aug. 28-29 at the 142nd annual NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition during a first-of-its-kind, virtual ceremony.



Leadership Service

The Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award was established to recognize the achievements and dedicated service of Army and Air National Guard junior officers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and professionalism in their service to country and community.





Capt. Walter Borowitz

Mansfield, Ohio



Borowitz currently serves as the 179th Airlift Wing comptroller, as well as the wing headquarters director of staff, where he is responsible for managing the day-to-day training tasks and administrative functions for a group of about 60 additional Airmen at the Ohio Air National Guard unit in Mansfield.



He is an active member of both NGAUS and the Ohio National Guard Association (ONGA). Earlier this year, his peers selected him as the ONGA Company Grade Officer Trustee for Air. He is actively involved with the American Society of Military Comptrollers, attending the ASMC’s Professional Development Institute to further his education in his profession, and he is a member of the organization’s local Buckeye Chapter as well. Borowitz is also active in his community, serving as the treasurer of the Appleseed Premier Soccer Club while also coordinating the logistics, financing and fundraising efforts for the group as well. In addition, he provides invaluable mentorship to local youth by volunteering as a coach for the local 12U girls travel soccer club.



“It is truly a humbling experience to have been nominated for and received the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award,” Borowitz said. “I have been beyond blessed to have been surrounded by a great team at every step of the way in my officer career, and they have been the true testament to my success.”





1st Lt. Emily Ostroski

Raeford, North Carolina



Ostroski is a platoon leader with the Ohio army National Guard’s 324th Military Police Company, based in Middletown, Ohio, and is currently deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations. She also serves as one of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program victim advocates for the 437th Military Police Battalion.

Throughout her four-year career, Ostroski has consistently been ranked as one of the top lieutenants in the battalion, according to her award nomination packet. She has constantly sought out the most difficult assignments and training, and routinely applies her education, experience and leadership qualities throughout the unit. Volunteering to attend SHARP victim advocate certification, Ostroski has excelled at providing services across the joint task force where she is deployed. Her current duty assignment has demanded 12-hour shifts, in which she has excelled at the mission and providing leadership for all Soldiers. She is consistently recognized as a top lieutenant across the brigade, according to nomination.



“I am completely humbled and honored. When I became an officer, my intentions were always to work for my Soldiers. Leading the platoons that I have been assigned to has been an amazing experience and something I truly cannot put into words,” Ostroski said. “I am honored to be a recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Award and hope to inspire other junior leaders to follow their passions in the Army.”



Dedicated Service

The Eagle Rising Award was established to recognize the achievements and dedicated service of Army National Guard warrant officers (up to the rank of chief warrant officer three), who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, technical skills and professionalism in their services to country and community.





Chief Warrant Office 3 James “J.B.” Camechis

Columbus, Ohio



Camechis is the senior TAC (Training, Advising and Counseling) officer of the 2nd Battalion, 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), which is located at the Defense Supply Center Columbus. He is responsible for training, mentoring and coaching warrant officer candidates, for 17 branches and 67 warrant officer specialties in warrior tasks, leadership skills and officer attributes at the Ohio Army National Guard’s Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS).

According to his award nomination packet, Camechis has been awarded the WOCS cadre member of the year several times. During the eight years in this position, he has cultivated a culture of respect and excellence within the WOCS program. His leadership and contribution to the WOCS program has been a great factor in the successful graduation of over 130 candidates.

“I am amazed and truly honored to receive the Eagle Rising Award to cap off my career,” Camechis said. “I started off as a young, ambitious E-1 private when I joined the active-duty Army, and now I am retiring as a CW3 after the opportunity to successfully train and mentor the new warrant officer leaders of the Ohio Army National Guard.”

Camechis is also the recipient of the 2020 Manny Kidd Award (not affiliated with NGAUS), presented to the WOCS cadre member exhibiting the characteristics of leadership, mentorship and positive attitude that were always displayed by CW3 Emmanuel “Manny” Kidd, a former WOCS course manager who died of cancer in 2015. The recipient is chosen by each year’s warrant officer candidate class.