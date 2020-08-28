NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Retires After 27 Years of Naval Service

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific Commander Rear Adm. John Adametz honored Capt. Brian Weinstein for 27 years of distinguished service to the Navy during an intimate retirement ceremony held Aug. 25 on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Due to social distancing precautions, the ceremony was limited to the official party only and streamed via Facebook live.



“We are here to honor Brian for his proud and honorable service in the accomplishments he has achieved in nearly three decades as an officer, husband, father and citizen,” said Adametz.



Adametz provided opening remarks for the ceremony and praised Weinstein for his exceptional commitment to the Navy and dedication to his family.



“I learned how valuable an officer Brian was to the Navy as a trusted confidant who gave sound advice in many situations,” said Adametz. “He always represented the command very well both internally and externally and truly cared for our people.”



Weinstein acted as commander at NAVFAC Pacific for nearly 300 days, developed the executive steering group, transitioned the Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas and OICC China Lake, transitioned NAVFAC Northwest and Southwest to the Pacific and oversaw the inspector general enterprise.



Adametz went on to present Weinstein’s wife and two children with letters of appreciation, followed by a retirement certificate and end of tour award for his faithful and honorable service to the U.S. Navy.



“None come better than Brian Weinstein, said Adametz. “I most value the time he would come into my office, shut the door and listen. First seeking to understand, then to be understood and finally present sound, candid advice, always with a sense of humor. We wish you all the best in your next journey.”



Weinstein reflected on his time in the Navy and praised the great people he worked with and recognized the contributions of his close family members, friends and mentors who helped him to get to the rank of captain.



“My 27 years in the Navy started with just a commitment to do four years and then get out and do something else,” said Weinstein. “Little did I know that I would have one great tour after another and then was fully vested in the Navy. My naval career was filled with ups and downs, but the one constant draw was family. Not just the great support from my family, but the Navy family as well. I really enjoyed my career and supporting our Country – something I will always look back on with pride.”



Weinstein, a native of Wayzata, Minnesota, started his dynamic naval career at Northern Division, NAVFAC, where he served as Assistant Resident Officer in Charge of Construction at Newport, Rhode Island. He then transferred to the Public Works Department in Rota, Spain where he served as the Business Manager, Integrated Installation Program Manager and the Planning Officer from 1997-2000. In 2002, Weinstein transferred to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, where he served as Alfa Company Commander, Charlie Company Commander, and the Air Detachment Officer in Charge. During his time in NMCB 5, he deployed several times to Spain, Kuwait, Okinawa, and Thailand supporting contingency construction efforts and humanitarian assistance.



In 2004, Weinstein transferred to First Naval Construction Division, Little Creek, Virginia, where he served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Communications and Information Systems. From 2007-2009, Weinstein relocated over to Naval Station Norfolk where he served as the Assistant Public Works Officer, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Director for the Public Works Department Norfolk and also the Assistant Regional Engineer for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic. In 2009, he deployed on a one year Global Support Assignment to Umm Qasr, Iraq where he oversaw all reconstruction efforts on the Iraqi Naval Base from 2009-2010. Weinstein then transferred to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, where he served as Public Works Officer.



From there, he transferred to NAVFAC EURAFSWA in Naples, Italy where he served as the Operations Officer from 2014-2017. Prior to reporting to NAVFAC Pacific as the Vice Commander in May 2018, he served as the Executive Officer at NAVFAC Hawaii.



“Majority of my time in the Navy was with NAVFAC,” said Weinstein. “I experienced NAVFAC at many different levels and locations and I am proud to say that I was part of the NAVFAC team. One of the best aspects of being in NAVFAC is the comradery and teamwork that brings us all together supporting common goals.”



Weinstein holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado and a Master of Science Degree in Information Systems Technology from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Weinstein is a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer. He is also a registered Professional Engineer in the State of California, Certified Energy Manager, and a member of the Acquisition Professional Community. His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. His unit decorations include a Presidential Unit Citation, Joint Meritorious Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, and Meritorious Unit Commendation (two awards).



As Weinstein moves onto a new chapter of life, he and his family plan on living in Hawaii.



“I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I will take some time off and look for another job for the first time in 27 years. I’ll be busy for sure with a never ending list of home improvement projects to work on.”

