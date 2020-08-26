Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Counterdrug supports LifeSteps for International Overdose Awareness Day

    Texas Counterdrug supports LifeSteps for International Overdose Awareness Day

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force partnered with the...... read more read more

    ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Leslie 

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    ROUND ROCK, Texas – Soldiers of the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force partnered with the LifeSteps Council on Alcohol and Drugs and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to create a video for Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 26 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas.

    Normally a live event, during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans changed to a virtual awareness message.

    “The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the planning and execution of the event,” said Sgt. David Dillon, a Drug Demand Reduction Civil Operations task force member for the Counterdrug program. “It was decided that the event would be held virtual.”

    The fifth annual event helps not only bring awareness but much more to help those in need.

    “It’s important to bring awareness of the increasing drug overdose issue, the lives lost, and the families and friends impacted,” said Dillon. “By bringing awareness, it allows for increasing support in science and evidence-based prevention efforts.”

    The National Guard Counterdrug Program supports the communities they live and work in.

    “We work with LifeSteps,” said Dillon, “a coalition that represents the Williamson County community to plan events and activities based on their needs.

    “We released flowers into the lake representing the local lives lost to drug overdose.”

    For more information on Overdose Awareness Day and other events, visit www.LifeStepsCouncil.org/events/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 15:59
    Story ID: 377047
    Location: ROUND ROCK, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Counterdrug supports LifeSteps for International Overdose Awareness Day, by MSG Michael Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Austin
    Texas
    CDC
    Williamson County
    Round Rock
    Counterdrug
    Anti-Drug
    CD
    Counterdrug Coordinator
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    JCDTF
    Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force
    LifeSteps
    Overdose Awareness Day
    LifeSteps Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT