Texas Counterdrug supports LifeSteps for International Overdose Awareness Day

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force partnered with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force partnered with the LifeSteps Council on Alcohol and Drugs and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to create a video for Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 26 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, plans changed to ensure the awareness message was created and sent out with social distancing measures in place. see less | View Image Page

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Soldiers of the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force partnered with the LifeSteps Council on Alcohol and Drugs and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to create a video for Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 26 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas.



Normally a live event, during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans changed to a virtual awareness message.



“The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the planning and execution of the event,” said Sgt. David Dillon, a Drug Demand Reduction Civil Operations task force member for the Counterdrug program. “It was decided that the event would be held virtual.”



The fifth annual event helps not only bring awareness but much more to help those in need.



“It’s important to bring awareness of the increasing drug overdose issue, the lives lost, and the families and friends impacted,” said Dillon. “By bringing awareness, it allows for increasing support in science and evidence-based prevention efforts.”



The National Guard Counterdrug Program supports the communities they live and work in.



“We work with LifeSteps,” said Dillon, “a coalition that represents the Williamson County community to plan events and activities based on their needs.



“We released flowers into the lake representing the local lives lost to drug overdose.”



For more information on Overdose Awareness Day and other events, visit www.LifeStepsCouncil.org/events/