Advanced X-Ray Technology added to NMRTU Bangor

Photo By Douglas Stutz | State-of-the-art imaging at a touch…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jordan Rozul, command radiologic technician assigned to Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bangor, readies the latest in advanced x-ray technology - the Samsung GC85 with AccE Detector – unveiled at the clinic August 27, 2020, providing enhanced radiology capability to support operational readiness for all Naval Base Kitsap Bangor based commands (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bangor unveiled the latest in advanced x-ray technology August 27, 2020.



An entire new system – mirroring the similar addition at Navy Medicine and Training Command Bremerton – provides the clinic with the latest in state-of-the-art x-ray capability to support operational readiness for all Naval Base Kitsap Bangor based commands.



“We now have better imagery for better diagnoses. This is a huge improvement over our previous system,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jordan Rozul, command radiologic technician, adding that the new system, Samsung GC85 with AccE Detector, has several distinct upgrades from past equipment.



Advances include a digital readout with wireless transfer reporting for directly sending results with the Department of Defense electronic health record MHS GENESIS deployed to NMRTC Bremerton and all clinics in 2017, giving immediate availability for providers to view reports and imaging conducted for their patient(s).



“This is great for us and best for our patients. This new system shows what we can do to support our war fighters. It’s what Navy Medicine does,” Rozul said, noting that using the old machine simply took longer than the near real-time achieved now with every x-ray.



“All our capabilities are much easier. Using the machine is easy, and directing our patients is really easy for them,” added Rozul.



The upgraded equipment includes auto-positioning capable of moving to more than 500 exam positions - with frequent positions controlled by handheld wireless remote control – and a motorized wall stand that an operator like Rozul can precisely position to any specific, required angle needed with just one touch on the control panel. There’s also an auto-tracking option for synchronization of the movement of the tube and detector which automatically reduces repetitive workflows.



Before the system was turned on for official use, there was construction requirements to complete, COVID-19 challenges to manage, and in-depth training to accomplish.



“Our team has demonstrated tremendous perseverance to get this project completed in the middle of a pandemic. From my own experience, this new system has real benefits for our patients, saving time and increasing comfort. Our providers also benefit from the significantly improved imagining, which improves the quality of care. I am exceedingly grateful for the dedication and competence of Sailors like HM2 Rozul, who has taken the lead with getting this new system up and running, and who uses the machine to deliver compassionate care every day. HM2 Rozul helps us drive our high reliability culture through his commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring operational readiness with the best equipment and best personnel,” said Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.