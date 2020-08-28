Get ready for emergencies during National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.



As our nation continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved this September. The goal of NPM is to increase the overall number of people, families, and communities that engage in preparedness actions at home, work, businesses, and schools.



The 2020 NPM theme is: “Disasters don’t wait. Make your plan today.”



The 2020 weekly themes for NPM are:

• Sept. 1-5 — Make a plan.

• Sept. 6-12 — Build a kit.

• Sept. 13-19 — Prepare for disasters.

• Sept. 20-26 — Teach youth about preparedness.



The Army's primary means of promoting NPM is through Ready Army, a proactive community-awareness campaign promoting preparedness throughout the Army. The Ready Army website, www.ready.army.mil, provides various sources of information and resources for successful emergency planning.



You can also visit www.ready.gov/september for more information on NPM and resources to help families prepare for the unexpected.



Information will also be available on the Fort McCoy Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FtMcCoy/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/usagmccoy. New information will be added throughout the month.



Responsibility for the safety and resiliency of the Army lies with each member of the Army Family. Engagement among Army leaders, Soldiers, families, and civilians is pivotal to highlighting the role each person plays in preparedness. Preparedness planning serves as a force multiplier, allowing leaders to dedicate time and energy to the most signifi cant needs of the Army community.



During this year's observance of NPM, the Fort McCoy Emergency Management Office will send out a communitywde email detailing each week’s theme and links to visit to get more information to assist the community in preparing and planning for a disaster.



For more information about preparing for disasters or requesting readiness materials, call 608-388-2763.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Emergency Management Office.)

