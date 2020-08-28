‘Welcome back, students!’ Fort Knox schools begin 2020-21 schoolyear with focus on safe education

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox’s four schools – Van Voorhis Elementary School, Kingsolver Elementary, Scott Intermediate School and Fort Knox Middle High School – fully reopened this week for the 2020-21 schoolyear.



Though faculty and children alike continue to adjust to the new COVID-19 safety changes being implemented to protect everyone, many teachers said they and their students are glad to be back in the classrooms.



Once there, they followed protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense Education Activity and Fort Knox Preventive Medicine. Those recommendations included wearing masks into and throughout facilities, regularly sanitizing hands and work spaces, and maintaining six feet of distance whenever possible.



For more photos, visit the official Fort Knox Flickr site at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72157715722744458.

