Nashville, Tennessee Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Donald L. Brinton from Nashville, Tennessee, is an International Transportation Officer (ITO) for the Logistics Support Center (LSC), Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and is the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Aug. 28, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



“LS2 Brinton is CLDJ Cargo Department’s essential ITO for LSC Djibouti,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Kurt Zabel-Grell, leading petty officer for the LSC. “He processes outbound cargo for transient units leaving CLDJ, ensuring free flow of cargo in direct support of Camp operations. Brinton’s professionalism to his duties directly correlates with the war fighting teams stationed on CLDJ supporting Operation Enduring Freedom’s ongoing missions.”



Brinton, a 2003 graduate from Metro Christian Academy, credits his success at CLDJ to the professionalism, cohesiveness and inclusiveness of his department.



“My success here at CLDJ is definitely credited to my coworkers and the leadership of the department,” Brinton said. “The department that I work for is very professional, and we honestly only expect professionalism. I see the dedication of my team members every day, and it’s contagious.”



As for his Navy career, Brinton credits his success to his wife.



“I credit my wife Amber for supporting me during my time in the Navy,” said Brinton. “She has been very strong during my times away while active duty, during my time in the Reserves and now during this deployment.”



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Brinton and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Brinton exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Brinton is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Brinton is most proud of furthering his college education.



“While here at CLDJ, I’ve completed three more college courses and am looking forward to graduating in December with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice,” said Brinton. “The great thing is that because the Navy encourages and pays for my school, little sacrifice has been made besides time and effort, and I’m grateful for that.”



Back home in Tennessee, Brinton is a police officer.



“I’m a police officer for the City of Goodlettsville, which is a suburb of Nashville,” said Brinton. “Being an officer is just a continuation of my love for service to both my country and my community. My department back home is very supportive of my naval service which aids my success here.”



Brinton is one of many within his family that have served in the military.



“I have several family members that have served in the Navy including my father, both grandfathers and one of my uncles, and they’ve all played a part in my passion for serving my country,” said Brinton. “I remember growing up and hearing stories from my grandfather who served on the USS Langley during World War II, so there’s always been a part of me that has wanted to serve my country.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Brinton, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The great thing about the Navy is that you’re thrown into an atmosphere with people from all backgrounds and different walks of life,” Brinton said, “but you quickly become friends, and many of those friendships develop into lifelong friendships.”

