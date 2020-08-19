NCO helps Soldiers maintain operational readiness

FORT HOOD, Texas — From the moment recruits reach their initial entry training, they learn the basics of becoming a Soldier. “I always maintain my arms, my equipment and myself,” is found in the Soldier’s Creed, and can be utilized in all aspects of Army operations to help keep Soldiers on track.



Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command continued their focus on motorpool operations Aug. 17.



As Fort Hood has continued to ramp-up operations while keeping the health of the force a top priority through the COVID-19 pandemic, readiness always remains a no-fail mission.



For the leadership at HHC, 13th ESC, readiness begins with having Soldiers get back-to-basics at the unit’s motorpool.



Gulf Breeze, Florida native, Sgt. Matthew Martin, is a wheeled mechanic with HHC, and currently oversees motorpool operations.



As Soldiers and leaders prepared to conduct their preventive maintenance checks and services, Martin and his team engaged them and offered help whenever they could.



“To do a proper PMCS, it needs to be done to standard by the technical manual,” Martin said.



Using your TM is one of the first things Soldiers learn during motorpool operations, and the TM acts as the blueprint to caring for a Soldier’s vehicle or equipment.



“Just being here to PMCS their equipment is not enough,” Martin explained. “Using the TM properly will let them know what issues their equipment actually has, no matter how small.”



Properly inspecting an individual’s vehicle or equipment is crucial for readiness.



“Soldiers are responsible for their assigned equipment,” Martin said. “It’s important they look after them properly because unless we are doing an annual service, we won’t know there is an issue unless Soldiers tell us.”



1st Sgt. Terrance Porter, HHC, 13th ESC, supports the maintenance team and helps motivate the HHC Soldiers to take ownership at the motorpool.



“Maintenance starts with taking pride in your assigned vehicle or equipment,” Porter said. “Soldiers should take pride from the smallest detail to the basic upkeep of all their equipment.”



Although the unit has a different operating tempo than some units on post, being ready for any mission includes the equipment Soldiers see every first day of the work week at the motorpool.



“We don’t always use our equipment as much as some of the units here, and Soldiers can lose track of their importance,” Porter said. “At the end of the day, we are responsible for keeping our assigned equipment to standard, and ready to use in support of our next mission.”

