Kinetic Resiliency: 124th ASOS Hosts Competition to Train in Fun, Unique Way

The 124th Air Support Operations Squadron hosted a resiliency day competition for members of the 124th Fighter Wing and other local organizations, July 31, 2020, Emmett, Idaho.



The event consisted of a shooting competition, followed by a 4-person, 12-mile relay, which began with a strenuous ruck up a mountain. While the competition progressed, Airmen received instruction in the non-traditional setting from the wing’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team, and chaplain corps on the topic of resiliency.



“Today’s event was about resiliency on and off the battlefield,” said Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, assistant adjutant general-Air, Idaho Air National Guard. “Taking the skills sets developed in training to achieve victory in combat can also be used to achieve victory in life. ‘Shoot, move, and communicate’ are combat basics that directly relate to life in general – Shoot (focus on what you’re currently doing and do it well, whether it’s family, relationships, or work), move (transition smoothly between job, home, faith, values), and communicate (talk to each other at all times, good and bad). We must continue to find parallels in successful habit patterns, especially those validated in the most difficult of times. Our skill sets make us unique and usually it’s only when we stray from those time honored basics that we can lose our way. I’m proud of the 124 ASOS for messaging to us all that some of the biggest keys to resiliency can be found in our culture and training.”



The event planning initially only included the 124th ASOS, 124th Security Forces Squadron, and the Gem County Sheriff’s Department, due to all the units’ similar tactical nature. However, organizers realized the event could also be a valuable tool for other agencies and units in the wing to come together, showcase their skills and learn about resiliency in a friendly competition.



Participants included teams from the Gem County Sheriff’s Department, who hosted the event, Bureau of Reclamation, Idaho National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, IDNG Air Force and Army Chaplain Corps, 266th Range Squadron, 124th FW staff, 124th Operations Group, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 124th SFS and 124th ASOS.



The event began with a shooting completion at the Gem County Rod and Gun Club. Participants were timed taking shots with the M-9 and M-4 in different shooting positions. Most wore their normal tactical gear.



“We do these types of drills so they can learn about the discrepancies in their kit,” said Maj. Johnny Reyes, air liaison officer for the 124th ASOS and the event organizer. “They wore their normal duty wear and duty style weapon so they could use it the way they normally would. That way they could know what’s blocking their rifle, where their magazines should be placed, where it’s most comfortable for their pistol to transfer to the rifle and vice versa.”



The run portion of the event consisted of four 3.2-mile segments, and the first segment was a hike that began along a steep ridge line. Before participants made the trek with a 50-pound pack in the 90-degree heat, they received some instruction on topics such as suicide and sexual assault prevention from the chaplain corps.



“We partnered up to make it a strong bonds event by providing a meal and doing what we call hip-pocket training, which is another way of saying group training you can do in the field,” said Maj. Ian Howarth, chaplain with the 124th FW. “I think it’s a great out-of-the-box way to provide relevant training, especially if these topics are as important as we say they are. I think that putting them in a venue and in a platform that's relevant to people, where they actually pay attention and get something from it, is probably the single best result.”



After the ruck, other team members ran the next three segments along the Black Canyon Canal. Throughout the run, signs, with messages about resiliency to promote self-reflection and learning while competing in the event, lined the canal. Finally, at the finish line chaplains provided a well-earned meal and snow cones, which were a big hit to all the teams on such a hot day.



“We've got to be good wingman and be there for each other,” said Reyes. “If you see something, say something. Back each other up. We’re all family, you know, and that's what this is all about.”