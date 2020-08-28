171st Tanker Leads the Way

Photo By Staff Sgt. Peter Reft | U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing five F/A-18 Super Hornets, Marine Corps Marine Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Peter Reft | U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing five F/A-18 Super Hornets, Marine Corps Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 F-35 Lightning IIs, all assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and a U.S. Air Force 37th Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conduct a large-scale joint and bilateral integration training exercise Aug. 18, 2020. Four B-1B Lancers, two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, and four F-15C Eagles conducted Bomber Task Force missions simultaneously within the Indo-Pacific region over the course of 24 hours. Pacific Air Forces routinely conducts BTF operations to show the United States’ commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) see less | View Image Page

It was just a normal day for the KC-135 Stratotanker crew. A routine air refueling mission? It was a little more than that. On Aug. 17, 2020 the 171st Air Refueling Wing provided 100 thousand pounds of fuel to a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.



The tanker from Pittsburgh was the lead jet in a 4-ship formation, the others were from MacDill Air Force Base, Fairchild AFB and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Each tanker refueled a Lancer. The bombers were on their way to the East Sea to meet up with the Koku Jieitai, or Japan Air Self-Defense Force, for routine interoperability training.



While there, they conducted training together that further strengthened the allied partnership. Together four B-1B Lancers, two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, four F-15C Eagles conducted Bomber Task Force missions within the Indo-Pacific region over the course of 24 hours. This demonstrated the readiness to deliver wide-range support in a moment’s notice.