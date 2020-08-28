Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    171st Tanker Leads the Way

    US demonstrates airpower in Indo-Pacific region with simultaneous bomber missions

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Peter Reft | U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing five F/A-18 Super Hornets, Marine Corps Marine Fighter...... read more read more

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    It was just a normal day for the KC-135 Stratotanker crew. A routine air refueling mission? It was a little more than that. On Aug. 17, 2020 the 171st Air Refueling Wing provided 100 thousand pounds of fuel to a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.

    The tanker from Pittsburgh was the lead jet in a 4-ship formation, the others were from MacDill Air Force Base, Fairchild AFB and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Each tanker refueled a Lancer. The bombers were on their way to the East Sea to meet up with the Koku Jieitai, or Japan Air Self-Defense Force, for routine interoperability training.

    While there, they conducted training together that further strengthened the allied partnership. Together four B-1B Lancers, two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, four F-15C Eagles conducted Bomber Task Force missions within the Indo-Pacific region over the course of 24 hours. This demonstrated the readiness to deliver wide-range support in a moment’s notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 10:19
    Story ID: 377006
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Tanker Leads the Way, by SrA Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    refueling
    Hickam
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Ellsworth
    B1-B Lancer
    Fairchild
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Indo-Pacific
    Bomber Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT