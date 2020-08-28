Family picnic helps families through deployment, COVID-19

In an effort to provide resources and care for families of deployed Team Little Rock Airmen — while also mitigating the spread of COVID-19 — the Airman and Family Readiness Center recently held a picnic to take the place of the installation’s traditional deployed family dinners.



The deployed family picnic, which took place Aug. 25, served as an opportunity for leadership across the base to connect with families who are not only enduring the absence of a family member, but are also facing the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.



The A&FRC made use of the Warfit Pavilion, a large open outdoor area, on base to allow for ample space to practice social distancing. White circles were painted on the ground to give every family a designated space.



Event planners also found an innovative way to feed the families while keeping them inside of their designated spaces.



“We mitigated the family’s exposure to others by having leadership from across base deliver the boxed lunches to them,” said Sharon Thompson, A&FRC chief. “We also had several Marines from the Center for Naval Aviation and Technical Training that were here assisting us so that we deliver a comfortable experience to the families.”



While meeting in-person with others might not be as commonplace these days, TLR remains dedicated toward forging new ways to bring families together and connect them to the resources they need.



“We are trying to make it possible for these families to gather, get information, talk with other families and just be a part of the community again,” said Thompson. “We have done this over zoom during the pandemic but I don’t believe anyone can make the same kind of connection you do when you're actually right here and you're seeing other people, and I think it also tells them that everything is going to be fine.”

