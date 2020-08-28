Team Mildenhall Top III hosts technical sergeant mentorship board

Team Mildenhall’s Top III hosted a mentorship board and records review for technical sergeants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 26.



Ten senior noncommissioned officers provided feedback on the enlisted performance reports, decorations and career data briefs of technical sergeants who were not selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant.



“We’re having a speed mentorship event,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Westmoreland, 100th Force Support Squadron manpower superintendent. “The SNCOs familiarized themselves with the technical sergeants’ records and they’ve come up with plans of action for each individual.”



The records review assisted the technical sergeants in identifying areas of improvement for the next promotion cycle to master sergeant.



“With the experience and knowledge of the five chief master sergeants and five senior master sergeants, the technical sergeants will gain a better understanding of how they can improve, learn more about how the promotion board works, and get clarity on what is being looked for in a senior noncommissioned officer,” said Master Sgt. Quentin Jackson, 100th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of air traffic control training and standardization.



The mentorship provided by the SNCOs helps to mold stronger, more resilient Airmen capable of one day leading at the highest tier of the enlisted force structure.



“Anytime you get feedback from a chief, you’re going to be more competitive,” said Westmoreland. “It’s going to make you better, not only for the boards, but also in general. What I hope is that the technical sergeants gain insight and they’re able to go back to their sections and share what they have learned.”

