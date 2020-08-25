IWTS Kings Bay Sailor Provides “Point of Need” Training to the Fleet

Courtesy Photo | 200825-N-N0484-0002 KINGS BAY, Ga. (August 25, 2020) – Information Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200825-N-N0484-0002 KINGS BAY, Ga. (August 25, 2020) – Information Systems Technician (IT) 1st Class Tiara Farmer, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a learning site under Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia, is responsible for teaching a wide scope of communications courses to support Navy communicators (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician (IT) 1st Class Tiara Farmer, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a learning site under Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia, is responsible for teaching a wide scope of communications courses to support Navy communicators.



Farmer, a native of Carthage, North Carolina, graduated from Union Pines High School in June 2007. After studying at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, she fulfilled a long-established family tradition and childhood dream of military service. She joined the U.S. Navy in September 2012, and shortly after graduating boot camp, she was transferred to Center for Information Dominance Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, for IT “A” School.



Upon completion of the IT “A” School, Farmer was stationed at Hopper Information Services Center in Washington, D.C., where she maintained message center operations and information technology services to the Office of Naval Intelligence, its subordinate commands and the fleet.



In January 2020, Farmer was selected for orders and reported to IWTS Kings Bay onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. While only onboard for a short time, Farmer has already qualified and taught several Key Management Infrastructure Operating Account Management (KOAM) courses that train and prepare Sailors to defend the nation.



“Since becoming an instructor, I have realized it’s more than just imparting knowledge. We also have the ability to create change in how the fleet operates,” shared Farmer.



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



