Memorial Ceremony Honors Michigan Family’s Military Service

Photo By Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco | Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, the Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco | Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, the Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Dr. Robert Armstead Jr., pay their respects during a memorial ceremony for three members of Armstead family at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020. The service honored Peter Armstead, a Civil War veteran; Earl Armstead, a World War I veteran; and Robert Armstead Sr., a World War II veteran. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Michigan National Guard attended a memorial ceremony for three members of Armstead family at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020.



The service honored Peter Armstead, a Civil War veteran; Earl Armstead, a World War I veteran; and Robert Armstead Sr., a World War II veteran.



“It is an honor to have my family members buried at [the Great Lakes National Cemetery] with other honored veterans,” said Dr. Robert Armstead Jr., the memorial organizer.



All three members of the family were combat veterans and made sacrifices in service to our nation.



Before the ceremony, the veterans were previously buried in various locations across the state. Their remains were exhumed and reburied at the national cemetery next to one another.



Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, the Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs also spoke at the event to thank the family.



“This is not a typical story,” said Rogers. “This is a story of a family who has served our nation and placed the nation’s interest above themselves. They sacrificed on behalf of all of us. We are all here to recognize their service and pay tribute to it.”