IWTC Virginia Beach’s NIOBC Prepares Naval Intelligence Officers to Fight and Win

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Despite stringent local and regional restrictions to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, America’s Navy maintains fleet readiness while supporting global operations. Nowhere is this more apparent than within the training pipeline for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Intelligence Officer Basic Course (NIOBC), taught at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, where they continue to develop and deploy intelligence professionals for fleet-wide duty.



NIOBC provides active and Reserve-component, new-accession, lateral transfer, designated restricted line, and special duty graduates with the basic knowledge and skills to perform as a first tour intelligence officer in an operational fleet assignment. The course is 20-weeks long with an annual throughput of approximately 140 students. The curriculum focuses on intelligence fundamentals, support to strike warfare, operational intelligence, analytical thinking, friendly and adversary military capabilities, asymmetric warfare, all source intelligence fusion methodologies, and intelligence collection missions.



The course, scheduled to begin a revision in early 2021, maintains a forward-looking curriculum structured to anticipate present-day and developing threats including elements of the cyber domain within the information warfare environment. Great Power and near-peer competition is also a significant element of the curriculum.



“NIOBC is a challenging course for our students and provides them with many opportunities to run through the intelligence cycle and complete similar work to what their first commands will expect during their tours,” said Lt. Josiah Orthmann, the NIOBC course supervisor.



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



