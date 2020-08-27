188th Wing to host First Sergeant Boards

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – The 188th Wing is accepting application packages for the upcoming First Sergeant board. First Sergeants, commonly referred to as “first shirts,” are the liaisons between the enlisted force and their officers. This vital link ensures enlisted airman have a direct line of communication to their commanders.



“They are an essential pillar in the triad of leadership, together with the Chief [Master Sergeants] and the commanders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Donald E. Frederick, 188th Wing command chief master sergeant. “First shirts have the pivotal role in that leadership team for member care, being that link to take care of their airman and guide them.



Although there are 11 positions within the 188th, the wing currently has three vacancies to fill. The intention of the quarterly board interviews is to build a bench of qualified applicants. After an applicant passes the board interview and a vacancy opens, the candidate will interview with the squadron commander before being placed.



The wing also has several additional-duty first sergeants. They work in their current Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC), but assist first sergeants during the drill weekend.



A Passion to Serve



The work of a first shirt is usually more involved than many other career fields. It can be a challenging job that can seem thankless. First shirts are financial consultants, professional military education (PME) counselors, chaplains, fitness couches, drill sergeants, protocol NCOs, and disciplinarians all rolled into one.



“It was a calling,” reflects Master Sergeant Tim Curd, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group first sergeant. “It’s when you know beyond the shadow of a doubt that you helped someone. In their deepest darkest days, you see the light come on, they turn the corner, and they do a 180 [degree turn]. They take off and run with it because of something you shared with them clicked. That’s the most rewarding days you need to lean on, [because] they can be few and far in between.”



Flexibility and time management are necessary skills of First Shirts in order to take care of up to 100 Airmen in two and a half days over a drill weekend. Curd uses three mottos to ensure he can effectively dispatch resiliency and care for every member under his wing.



- Check your pace: You can‘t pour from an empty vessel. Take care of yourself. You can’t take everything home with you.



- Be relevant. To be relevant, you must be visible. Share your story. Build trust to let your Airmen know they can have difficult conversations.



- Build your team. Don’t be afraid to say “I don’t know” but know who to ask.



Holding the line



A first sergeant is responsible for holding the line as are all Airmen, regardless of rank, are held to the same standards. While Curd prides himself in being the conduit of information from leadership, he does occasionally have to dispense correction actions.

“We all took the same oath, we all signed-up to follow the same regulations,” says Curd. “Everyone has internal discipline and external discipline. When your internal discipline fails, my external discipline kicks in and we try to bring the Airmen back into military standards.”

First shirts set and enforce the standards, but also try to make a difference each day.



“You absolutely need to be objective,” added Master Sergeant Stephanie Tracy, 188th Mission Support Group first sergeant. “Set the standard so you can move the needle and make changes. This isn’t a job to sunset into retirement, but you do get a make a difference that will last beyond your tour as a first shirt. Even if you work below the water line, you can raise the entire unit.”



First Sergeant Council



In much the same way, the Airmen depend on their shirts for guidance, the 188th Wing first sergeants utilize each other. The council meets before every drill weekend to share experiences on resiliency, welfare, and morale.

“Just like the Airmen lean on us, we lean on our council for experience, and we learn from each other,” stated Tracy. “We use the council to figure out how best serve our Airmen, whether through the Airman care team, chaplains, finance, legal or with counseling.”



Eligibility



The board is open to any Master Sergeant and above or any Tech Sergeant eligible to promote. Packages should include: a biography, record of service history, fitness test history, and a written plan endorsed by the unit commander for reintegration after a First Sergeant tour. Members are eligible to serve two to three years as a first shirt. Upon selection, candidates will complete the demanding four- week First Sergeant Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama where they learn how to advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force.



“I want someone to apply who wants to be of service to others, not for promotions,” said Curd.



If you are passionate to serve in a larger capacity, contact your shirt for more details.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.27.2020 Story ID: 376961 This work, 188th Wing to host First Sergeant Boards, by Capt. Dylan Hollums