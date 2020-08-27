22nd CPTS services portal coming soon

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The Air Force is implementing a Comptroller Services Portal across all installations to give service members and Department of the Air Force employees’ access to financial assistance at any time.



CSP will be effective on Aug. 31, 2020, giving the 22nd Comptroller Squadron a new way to provide financial support to Team McConnell. The CSP will allow customers to seek assistance with travel pay, military pay and civilian pay.



The CSP website will allow members of Team McConnell to receive financial assistance from anywhere and will also enable customers to track the status of any inquiries submitted.



“Instead of sending an email and hoping it gets to the right person, members now have the ability to submit and check on their queries any time,” said Maj. Steven Meyers, 22nd Comptroller Squadron commander.



Meyers added that while the program was meant to streamline the financial assistance processes, many CPTS offices have also seen benefits for both customers and technicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.



CSP will help Airmen get timely and accurate answers regarding finances, minimizing face-to-face interactions during the pandemic.



In order to access the CSP, which does not require a virtual private network, members will need a common access card reader in order to reach the website.



For further information regarding the CSP call the 22nd CPTS office at (316) 759 – 4618 or visit https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/saffmCSP/portal.(Website will not be live until Aug. 31, 2020)

