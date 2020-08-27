Photo Essay: 1158th Transportation Company and a sunset

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military vehicles assigned to the 1158th Transportation Company of the Wisconsin...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Military vehicles assigned to the 1158th Transportation Company of the Wisconsin National Guard are shown at sunset Aug. 26, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Aug. 25, Soldiers with the 1158th unloaded 22 railcars at the installation's rail yard on South Post. Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at Fort McCoy. Rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and rail loading events allow the installation's rail support team within the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center to exercise the rail capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Military vehicles assigned to the 1158th Transportation Company of the Wisconsin National Guard are shown at sunset Aug. 26, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



On Aug. 25, Soldiers with the 1158th unloaded 22 railcars at the installation's rail yard on South Post.



Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at Fort McCoy.



Rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and rail loading events allow the installation's rail support team within the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center to exercise the rail capability.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



