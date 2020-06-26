MSCoE, FLW bids fond farewell to Martin, welcomes Bonner during ceremony

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood held a change-of-command ceremony today on MSCoE Plaza where Maj. Gen. Donna Martin relinquished command of the installation to Brig. Gen. James Bonner.



Lt. Gen. James Rainey, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth commanding general, presided over the ceremony and thanked Martin for the work she has done here during the past two years.



“I say a leader, a commander, you can boil your mission down really simple: you’ve got to lead well and you’ve got to develop others – and by any measure, Donna, you’ve crushed both of those,” he said. “You’ve set a great example. You’re a great leader and more importantly you make people around you better. So, thank you.”



Rainey called Bonner a good fit for the responsibility he’s assuming at Fort Leonard Wood.



“The great thing about the Army: you lose one leader, the next person steps up and just takes it to the next level,” he said. “What we’re all about here in (U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command) and CAC is developing leaders and driving change and I know you’re the perfect person to drive both of those missions with this great team you have.”



Martin took a moment to highlight the hard work performed at Fort Leonard Wood in accomplishing an important mission for the nation.



“In the passing of the colors, our Army keeps rolling along,” she said. “The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence will continue to undergo change, and in this proud moment of history we have the opportunity and the responsibility to reflect upon the phenomenal accomplishments of this organization through hard work and the dedication I’ve witnessed each of you display. When I took command of this amazing organization, I immediately felt an overwhelming sense of pride in knowing the great responsibility our team has: to train over 80,000 service members and civilians each year, to develop fielded and future force capabilities that help our fighting forces win – because winning matters – and to take care of every person who lives, works on and enjoys Fort Leonard Wood each day.”



Martin thanked her team and family, and said Bonner has a great assignment ahead of him, his fourth at Fort Leonard Wood.



“Welcome home,” she said. “There’s no finer place for Chris and I to have served than at Fort Leonard Wood. It has been our honor and privilege to have served with each of you, here, in the heart of America where skills our forged and where victory begins.



Martin, who took command of the post Aug. 28, 2018, moves on to her next assignment in Washington, D.C., as the Provost Marshal General of the Army, Commanding General, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. She called this departure “bittersweet.”



Bonner – who comes to Fort Leonard Wood from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, where he was the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Command commanding general – reflected on the “exceptional leadership” Martin demonstrated during her time here.



“This organization continues to generate Army readiness by developing warrior leaders and driving change and modernization,” he said. “As I embark on this fourth assignment here on Fort Leonard Wood, I’m grateful and excited that the Army chose to reunite us with this phenomenal installation. It’s an honor to serve with this exceptional leadership team here today.”

