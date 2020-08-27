On-post students return to school virtually

Courtesy Photo | Patricia Cleveland, 3rd grade teacher with C.C. Pinckney Elementary interacts with her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Patricia Cleveland, 3rd grade teacher with C.C. Pinckney Elementary interacts with her students during their first day of virtual school on Aug. 24. Students attending schools on Fort Jack-son will attend school virtually for the 2020-21 school year. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The new school year 2020-21 began virtually Monday, for students who attend on-post schools on Fort Jackson.



Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson commander, announced in an Aug. 12, Return to School Virtual Town Hall, that he was uncomfortable with on-post schools opening in-person.



“We have to think of everyone that is at risk in that (the in-person option, if it were used) environment, not only your child, but we’re talking about the faculty and staff as well,” Beagle said.



Fort Jackson students who are Kindergarten through 6th grade will receive courses in literacy, math, social studies, and science learning experiences. The courses are all of the normal content expected in a regular Department of Defense Education Activity, yet they are designed for the online environment. The courses are provided by DODEA teachers who have applied and were selected to teach in the DODEA Virtual School. The teachers have worked hard to prepare for the upcoming school year.



“Our first week for students and teachers will include the development of routines and procedures to ensure our students are comfortable with the remote learning experience,”said Raymond Burk, principal of Pierce Terrace Elementary School . “In addition, the first week offers our students and teachers an opportunity to develop relationships that will serve as a foundation for learning throughout the school year,” Burk said.



Ryan Smith, principal of C.C. Pinckney Elementary School said students will participate in both asynchronous (individually at own pace) and synchronous (small group or whole class) learning activities.”



During both asynchronous and synchronous, the schools have established a parameter for students of no more than two and one-half hours of screen time, and no more than three hours for sixth grades, which does not account for work-time off the computer. All synchronous learning experiences are limited to twenty minutes. Pre-kindergarten students are not to exceed one and one-half hours of screen time, which also does not account for work-time off the computer,” Smith said.



“We are approaching the first week of remote learning with grace, grit, and determination,” he said. Additionally, we remain responsive and flexible as we assist our Families with navigating the schedules, resources, and access to our digital instructional framework, Google Classroom.”



If Families have questions about virtual schooling, they should first contact the student’s teacher.



Information about DODEA schools can be found at: https://www.dodea.edu/Americas/southeast/fortJackson/index.cfm



For more information about Richland 1 visit the district’s home page at https://www.richlandone.org./, or to enroll visit: https://www.richlandone.org/Page/4879.



For more information about Richland 2 visit the district’s home page at https://www.richland2.org., or to enroll visit: https:// www.richland2.org/Departments/Enrollment-Registration/New-Enrollments