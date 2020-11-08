Space Delta 4 leadership visits Cavalier AFS

CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, N.D.— Col. Richard “Bear” Bourquin, newly-appointed Space Delta 4 commander and his command team; Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier II, DEL 4 senior enlisted leader, Lt. Col. Trevor Hollis, DEL 4 deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Carrie Zederkof, 460th Operations Support Squadron commander, visited the installation Aug. 11, 2020, to meet the Airmen and see the mission first-hand.

Cavalier is responsible for providing strategic missile warning and space domain awareness to the United States and its international partners.

During the visit, the team toured the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System building, from where the powerful ground-based radar is commander, and other base facilities.

Bourquin also hosted an all-call in which he spoke to the Airmen to discuss his vision for DET 4’s future, and the pride he felt in seeing the closeness of Cavalier’s community.

“Though our mission is serious, we do not take ourselves too seriously,” Bouquin said. “It is important to create fun and enjoyable environments for work and play.”

He continued on to stress that every role is important, no matter what job code, as the mission would not succeed without the entire support team.

Frazier agreed with Bourquin, and emphasized the historical significance Cavalier “Spartans” are living through by being one of the first units assigned to a Space Delta.

“We are paving the way for Airmen and Space Force professionals who haven’t been born yet,” he explained. “Do you understand that? What you are doing today will be remembered by history.”

DEL 4 was established on July 24, 2020, and is one of eight operational Space Deltas recently stood up by the U.S. Space Force as the service continues to align unites in a manner that maintains dominance and superiority in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited space environment.

In addition to DEL 4, the other Space Deltas are: Space Delta 3 (Space Electronic Warfare), Space Delta 5 (Command and Control), Space Delta 6 (Cyber), Space Delta 7 (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance), Space Delta 8 (SATCOM-NAVWAR) and Space Delta 9 (Orbital Warfare).

