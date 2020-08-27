Air National Guard welcomes 13th command chief

Photo By Master Sgt. Marvin Preston | Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, Enlisted Field Advisory Council chairman, poses a...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Marvin Preston | Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, Enlisted Field Advisory Council chairman, poses a question during a panel discussion with the Air National Guard's 2016 Outstanding Airmen of the Year at the ANG Readiness Center on Joint Base Andrews, Md., August 9, 2017. Focus on the Force Week is a series of events designed to renew Airmen’s commitment to the profession of arms and celebrate the successes of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Marvin Preston) see less | View Image Page

Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Michael Loh selected Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the command senior enlisted advisor for the Kansas National Guard, as the next command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard.



“The Airmen of the Air National Guard are amazing folks, and I am extremely grateful to be representing them as their new Command Chief,” said Williams. “As a country, we are all living in unprecedented times, but what hasn’t changed is the Air National Guard’s dedication to supporting our communities when needed most. Thank you for your continued dedication to the country and thank you for allowing me to represent you.”



Williams enlisted into the North Carolina Air National Guard in 1987. Throughout his 33 years of service, Williams has held multiple roles in leadership, including the 145th Airlift Wing command chief, co-director of the ANG Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, and the chairman of the ANG Enlisted Field Advisory Council.



As ANG command chief, Williams will represent the highest level of ANG enlisted leadership and will serve as Loh’s principal advisor for all matters influencing the health, morale, and welfare of enlisted personnel.



“Chief Williams has led from the front at every level to include squadron, group, wing, and as the senior enlisted advisor for the state of Kansas,” said Loh. “He's a self-starter, an exceptional wingman, and will be a huge asset to our joint team.”



Chief Master Sgt. Ron Anderson, who formerly served as the ANG command chief since 2016, also expressed confidence in Williams’s ability to excel in this role.



“My sincere congratulations to Chief Maurice Williams, our next Air National Guard Command Chief,” said Anderson. “Chief Williams brings a lifetime of dedicated service and experience in the Air Guard. There is no better choice to lead our Airmen; the future is bright for our ANG.”



Plans for the Change of Responsibility ceremony are currently on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Nevertheless, Williams is pressing on with his transition and is set to assume role responsibility in early October.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to help Lieutenant General Loh lead and shape the future Airmen of the Air National Guard,” said Williams. “I want to thank Chief Anderson and all the past command chiefs for setting the standard. I will continue upholding their legacy for all Airmen to ensure that, as your new Command Chief, those standards are met and exceeded through the Air Force core values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do.”