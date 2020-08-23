Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Guard earns 22 awards at MAC 1 shooting match

    From left, Maj. Brooks Hayward, Staff Sgt. Joseph Wyner, Capt. Patrick Randall and

    VT, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    A team of 13 New Hampshire guardsmen competed in the annual Military Advisory Council Region 1 (MAC 1) combat marksmanship match from Aug. 20 to 23 at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont.

    They blazed through various pistol and rifle events and returned home with a haul of 22 awards, finishing second just behind Vermont in the final standings.

    Maj. Brooks Hayward, senior team member and operations officer with the 941st Military Police Battalion, NHARNG, credits the successful showing to the Guard’s rededication to training.

    “This past year, the program has been reinvigorated through a series of new initiatives that prioritize marksmanship training,” Hayward said. “This competition illustrates that those initiatives are having a positive effect, and soldiers’ skills are improving because of it.”

    New Hampshire Soldiers and Airmen were split into four teams and led by a varsity squad of top shots: Capt. Patrick Randall, Staff Sgt. Joseph Wyner and Staff Sgt. David Musso and Hayward. The Soldiers powered their “Team Alpha” to six team and 12 individual awards.

    “As a team for New Hampshire, we represented pretty well,” said Musso, reigning New Hampshire “TAG Match” champion. “We had a couple of novice individuals, which means first-time shooters here that placed really well.”

    Top novices included Randall, who finished as the top overall aggregate competitor, and Senior Airman Igor Machado-Nunes, who placed first in combat pistol.

    “I’m happy with my performance, but there’s always room for improvement,” Machado-Nunes said.

    Regional matches are unlike plinking recreationally at a local gun range. Marksmen deal with weather conditions and fatigue while managing weapons, ammunition, magazines and other gear during strictly timed events.

    “One of the things that this competition really does instill in the Soldiers and Airmen is the ability to engage those targets over varied distances, but they also have to complete all the other administrative tasks of handling the weapon; the manual of arms for them,” Hayward said. “Soldiers are reloading their weapons systems on their own. They have to arrange their gear, their magazines into positions that will best support that with both rifles and pistols. They’re given ammunition and then told to complete the course of fire. And if they’re unable to complete the course of fire correctly, then they’re penalized for it.”

    “It really helps instill the sense of how to handle that weapons system appropriately, safely and effectively,” he added.

    The whole experience was a first for Machado-Nunes, who despite being a skilled pistoleer, is still adjusting to combat-style shooting in full loadout.

    “When you come out here and you have all that gear on you, and you have that extra weight, and they’re having us run around and do different drills and getting your heart rate up before you shoot, it really sets a whole different perspective when you’re shooting,” he said.

    The goal moving forward is for competitors to learn from their experience and share knowledge with the force.

    “The Soldiers who are here, they’ve worked pretty hard to get to this level,” Hayward said. “They’re now able to bring a lot of this knowledge back to their units and continue to build not only this program but build the readiness and lethality of their own units.”

    Guardsmen interested in shooting competitively are encouraged to contact Wyner, who serves as state marksmanship coordinator, Musso or Master Sgt. Robert Valarese.

    Full match results can be viewed at https://wpwafsam.weebly.com/mac-1.html

    New Hampshire award winners and final standings:

    Novice Class Individual Awards

    Capt. Patrick Randall
    First Place Overall – Excellence-In-Competition Rifle Match
    First Place Novice – Individual Overall Aggregate
    Second Place Overall and First Place Novice – Excellence-In-Competition Pistol Match
    Second Place Overall – Warrior Challenge Aggregate (Combined EIC Aggregate)
    Third Place Novice – The Rundown Match

    Sgt. Nadthapong Wutisen
    Third Place Novice – Close Quarter Battle
    Third Place Novice – Reflexive Fire Match

    Senior Airman Igor Machado-Nunes
    First Place Novice – Individual Combat Pistol Match
    Third Place Novice – The Rundown Match

    Open Class Individual Awards

    Maj. Brooks Hayward
    Second Place Overall – The Rundown Match
    Second Place Overall – Close Quarter Battle Match
    Second Place Overall – Reflexive Fire Match
    Second Place Overall – Individual Overall Aggregate
    Third Place Overall – Excellence-In-Competition Pistol Match
    Third Place Overall – Warrior Challenge Aggregate (Combined EIC Aggregate)

    Staff Sgt. David Musso
    Third Place Overall – The Rundown Match

    Team Results

    Alpha Team
    Maj. Brooks Hayward (Second Place Individual Overall)
    Capt. Patrick Randall (Ninth Place Individual Overall/First Place Individual Novice)
    Staff Sgt. David Musso (Eighth Place Individual Overall)
    Staff Sgt. Joseph Wyner (Seventh Place Individual Overall)
    First Place – Anti-Body Armor Team Match
    First Place – Falling Plates Team Match
    Second Place – The Rundown Team Match
    Second Place – Close Quarter Battle Team Match
    Second Place – General George Patton Combat Pistol Match
    Second Place – Team Pistol and Rifle Championship Aggregate

    Bravo Team
    Staff Sgt. Wayne Comtois (13th Place Individual Overall)
    Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston (16th Place Individual Overall/Fifth Place Individual Novice)
    Sgt. Nadthapong Wutisen (18th Place Individual Overall/Seventh Place Individual Novice)
    Senior Airman Igor Machado-Nunes (35th Place Individual/22nd Place Individual Novice)
    Third Place – Anti-Body Armor Team Match
    Fourth Place – Team Pistol and Rifle Championship Aggregate
    Fifth Place – Close Quarter Battle Team Match
    Fifth Place – General George Patton Combat Pistol Match
    Sixth Place – The Rundown Team Match

    Charlie Team
    Sgt. Timothy Huntley (21st Place Individual Overall/10th Place Individual Novice)
    Staff Sgt. Jareth Belanger (31st Pace Individual Overall/18th Place Individual Novice)
    Spc. Ryan Stone (33rd Place Individual Overall/20th Place Individual Novice)
    Sgt. Haley Schultz (39th Place Individual Overall/25th Place Individual Novice)
    Seventh Place – Close Quarter Battle Team Match
    Eighth Place – Anti-Body Armor Team Match
    Eighth Place – General George Patton Combat Pistol Match
    Eighth Place – Team Pistol and Rifle Championship Aggregate
    Ninth Place – The Rundown Team Match

    Solo Team
    Capt. Sean Connolly (24th Place Individual Overall/12th Place Individual Novice)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guard earns 22 awards at MAC 1 shooting match, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

