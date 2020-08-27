General relinquishes command, retires

FORT KNOX, Ky. – After more than 42 years of service and six commanding positions under his belt, Maj. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth of Brandon, Mississippi, was honored Aug. 22, 2020, with two final, back-to-back ceremonies--a relinquishment of command and retirement.



The ceremonies were live streamed on Facebook from Waybur Theater here and in-person attendance was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper presided over the ceremonies.



Brig. Gen. Edward H. Merrigan, the deputy commanding general of the 84th, temporarily assumed command until Ainsworth's successor is officially appointed.



Early Life



Ainsworth comes from an upbringing in a small town.



"Grew up mainly on a farm and it helped me to learn to appreciate the simple things and nature," Ainsworth said about his time as a youth.



At an early age, he endured the passing of his mother and said he appreciated the support of his family.



"My grandmother and grandfather and aunt and uncle helped me when I was younger,” he said.



His sibling was also a big supporter of young Ainsworth.



"I owe a lot of my success to my brother," he said of his brother Col. (Ret.) Jim Ainsworth.



Ainsworth holds a Bachelor of Science (with Honors) and Master of Business Administration (with Honors) from the University of Southern Mississippi. He also holds a Graduate Degree in Banking from Louisiana State University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



Career



After serving five years as an enlisted Soldier, Ainsworth received his commission as a Distinguished Military Graduate through the Reserve Officer Training Corps from the University of Southern Mississippi in May 1993.



In 2004, he deployed overseas and served as the chief of staff for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



His most recent achievements are with the 84th Training Command where he brought six training divisions to operate as three. This was in preparation for a future transformation of the command to merge the existing divisions and activate a fourth division.



Distinctions



His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.



Retirement



Following the relinquishment of command ceremony and a 15-minute intermission, Ainsworth was recognized with a retirement ceremony and presented a certificate of appreciation from the commander in chief, Donald Trump, and an American flag for his distinguished military service.



When asked about leadership, Ainsworth said, "I measure leaders by character, competence and commitment and if they treat people with fairness, dignity and respect during all situations."



He continued, "I’ve been blessed to have people that supported me through the various commands. We owe the success we had to their dedication and efforts."



Susanne, his wife, he said, "Has been a good supporter of the military and my military service. My wife has been the most consistent stable supporter of my military career that anyone could ask."



Final Words



"Command is not about the commander, it is about the command and I have tried to live that every day," he said. "I am totally humbled at having the privilege of command in the best country and the finest military in the history of the world."

