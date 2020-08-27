Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: DES police, fire personnel keep Fort McCoy protected, safe

    DES police, fire personnel keep Fort McCoy protected, safe

    Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department take their

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel with the Directorate of Emergency Services are shown working at Fort McCoy, Wis., throughout 2020.

    Early on in the installation’s response to the national COVID-19 pandemic and the directorate helped put in place numerous safety measures to keep the post and its personnel safe yet still maintain a high level security, and more.

    That effort continues to the present day.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    This work, Photo Essay: DES police, fire personnel keep Fort McCoy protected, safe, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

