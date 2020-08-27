Photo Essay: DES police, fire personnel keep Fort McCoy protected, safe

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department take their...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department take their brush/grass firefighting vehicle up a range road Aug. 6, 2020, on North Post to respond to a small range fire near the impact area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Like police, firefighters have never stopped keeping watch on post during the COVID-19 pandemic. see less | View Image Page

Personnel with the Directorate of Emergency Services are shown working at Fort McCoy, Wis., throughout 2020.



Early on in the installation’s response to the national COVID-19 pandemic and the directorate helped put in place numerous safety measures to keep the post and its personnel safe yet still maintain a high level security, and more.



That effort continues to the present day.



