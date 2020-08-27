Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On the frontlines against COVID: Army Hearing Program Coordinator

    Communicating effectively while wearing masks

    Photo By Russell Toof | Dr. Angeli Mohanani-Posey is an Army Hearing Program Coordinator with Public Health...... read more read more

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2020

    Story by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Dr. Angeli Mohanani-Posey was born and raised on the tiny island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She is now helping to serve a military population greater than the population of the island she grew up on.

    As an Army Hearing Program Coordinator for Public Health Command Europe, Mohanani-Posey’s job focuses on hearing education for service members throughout Europe.

    “I have always enjoyed hearing conservation; preventing hearing loss before it happens,” she said.

    The Army Hearing Program works to prevent hearing loss through unit and individual education, hearing protection devices, hearing monitoring services, and range and hazardous noise area inspections.

    “I’m at the frontline of education and training to make sure our message gets out there,” she said. “My favorite part of the job is going out and seeing the different environments that folks work and train in and finding hearing protection that works for them.”

    Mohanani-Posey direct commissioned into the Army in 2014. She joined the Army externship program to finish her clinical hours.

    “I did my fourth-year clinical rotation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” she said. “I worked in areas like newborn hearing screenings and traumatic brain injuries. I got a wide-range of experience just from that one year.”

    Mohanani-Posey transitioned out of active duty in 2018 but she still wanted to be involved in the Army Hearing Program. After a post-doctoral fellowship program with the Army Public Health Center she got a contract that led her to PHCE.

    Her work, much like a majority of the healthcare workforce, has been affected by COVID.

    “We’ve had to change the way we conduct training because of COVID,” she said. “We’ve created a hybrid hearing technician course. A lot of it is online and we’ve reduced the in-person requirement.”

    Mohanani-Posey has always known she wanted to end up in a job that helped people.

    “I grew up with a cousin who had cerebral palsy and spent a lot of time volunteering with children with special needs and that’s where my passions are at - helping people who need help,” she said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:11
    Story ID: 376909
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the frontlines against COVID: Army Hearing Program Coordinator, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    hearing conservation
    Army Hearing Program
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Public Hearing Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT