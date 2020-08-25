21st TSC Chaplain's Corps hosts Care for Caregiver Event

Photo By Spc. Elliott Page | 21st Theater Sustainment Command Chaplain Corps conducted a two day “Care for the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elliott Page | 21st Theater Sustainment Command Chaplain Corps conducted a two day “Care for the Caregiver” event at Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 25, 2020. The event gives chaplains and religious affairs non-commissioned officers from across the command the opportunity to see each other face-to-face, gain some valuable mentorship, and have a chance to refocus, reset, and renew. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elliott Page) see less | View Image Page

The Chaplain’s Corps of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command came together for a “Care for the Caregiver” event that gives chaplains and religious affairs non-commissioned officers from across the command the opportunity to see each other face-to-face and gain some valuable mentorship through the learning modules Aug. 25-26 at the at Vogelweh Military Complex located in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Chaplains dedicate their time and energy into improving the hearts, minds, and souls of the personnel in the formation, and they too also need a time where they can refocus, reset, and renew. The two day event was put together to give them this opportunity as well educate them on various tactics to improve their mental well-being. Unit Ministry Teams from across the 21st TSC, which is geographically spread across Europe, came for the opportunity to refocus and meet their counterparts face-to-face.

“My whole mission is to coach, teach, and mentor all the chaplains and religious affairs specialists that are in my footprint,” said Chaplain Col. Stanton Trotter, 21st TSC chaplain. “I will have a concentrated two days to accomplish those things. I am challenged day-by-day and week-by-week basis to accomplish those same things because everyone is geographically dispersed. I am able to do my ministry more effectively having everyone centrally located in one area.”

Throughout the two days, the participants were given numerous classes designed to give them the tools to deal with the mental and physical burnout that many caregivers experience. These classes ranged from understanding the struggles they faced as a group to dealing with the feeling of “running on empty”.

During the event the commanding general of the 21st TSC also to took the time to express how important this event that the UMT teams are attending.

“You all see everything, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of the 21st TSC. “You are at the point of need and the point of action all the time, almost like our police officers. I have great empathy for you all. Just like how it is hard for police officers to take their vest and gun belt off to put aside, it is hard for you chaplains to take your stole off and put it aside. So I want to say thank you for what you do.”

Mohan went on to advise his chaplains that they should be taking care of each other and taking care of themselves, not only in the standpoint of personal health, but also within the ministry team. Mohan also reminded the chaplains that they need to take a step back from time to time, because it is very important that events such as the “Care for the Caregivers” continue to happen.

Mohan was not the only senior within the 21st TSC that took time to express the importance of the chaplain’s role within the unit is or how the importance the unit’s leadership placed on the training. Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, senior enlisted advisor for 21st TSC, also shared his thoughts and gratitude of chaplains.

“Our Soldiers, families, and civilians lean on you, both through good times and bad times,” said Howard. “In my 29 years in the Army and multiple deployments, I have done a lot of work for the Chaplain’s Corps. Serving as a chaplain is not for the faint of heart or easily discouraged. It is challenging, demanding, difficult, and can shake many to the foundations of their commitments. That is what makes opportunities like this “Care for the Caregiver” event so important. You all spend so much time and energy caring for and serving others, and that can drain even the strongest individuals. It is vital that you receive care and sharpening as well.”

The event ended on the second day with the UMTs saying goodbye to their fellow spiritual brethren, but the lessons gained during the gathering will follow them back to their organizations.

“It is definitely going to refocus the way I look at my Unit Ministry Teams that I am responsible for to ensure that they are cared for,” said Chaplain Maj. Johnnie Elder, 16th Sustainment Brigade chaplain. “It is important enough for our commanding general to say we are going to do it, so I am going to ensure that I take time to do the things that I need to do so that I am able to recharge my batteries.”